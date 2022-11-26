Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said.

Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically wounded, while the other three were in stable condition following the shooting at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, was fatally shot, police said on Twitter.

The suspect, who fled in a black Chevrolet truck, turned himself in hours later, police said in a news release. It was not immediately clear what charges Lee Walker, 41, might face or whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

“We believe this incident was a result of a minor traffic collision that occurred prior to the shooting of the five in the victim vehicle,” police said on Twitter.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.