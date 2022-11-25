Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Related
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Watch: Man picks fight with Terrell Owens outside CVS
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens still trains like a professional athlete, and he got a chance to show off how good of shape he’s in Saturday evening.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Deion Sanders gets job offer from Power Five school
The Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly all in on bringing Deion Sanders to Boulder. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Colorado has offered Sanders its head coaching position. “At Colorado, where they’re desperate to pump some life into this program, CU has offered Deion Sanders from Jackson State the job,” Feldman said. “I’m told he Read more... The post Deion Sanders gets job offer from Power Five school appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
Nick Saban Sports Bloody Face During Iron Bowl Halftime Interview, Fans Shocked He Wasn’t Asked About It
When it came to Nick Saban’s halftime interview during the Iron Bowl, college football fans all had one question. It had absolutely nothing to do with the play on the field, either. Saban suffered a cut to his face at some point during Saturday’s game between Alabama and Auburn....
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Photo Of Concerned Urban Meyer During 'The Game' Going Viral
For the first time since 2000, the Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes. And Urban Meyer couldn't have made his emotions during the loss more clear. Late in the fourth quarter, the former Ohio State head coach was pictured watching the game from the sidelines....
NFL fans roasted Zach Wilson over a brutally accurate Fox Sports graphic during Bears-Jets
The New York Jets made a switch at quarterback after last week’s ugly loss to the Patriots, benching former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and starting Mike White in Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. And you know what? That move was quickly proven to be a...
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo
The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement
After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
Brian Burns Mocks Russell Wilson During Panthers Win Over Broncos
Brian Burns made fun of Russell Wilson during the Panthers beatdown of the Broncos.
Yardbarker
Auburn reportedly hiring Hugh Freeze, passing on promoting Cadillac Williams
The call came to light after Freeze attempted to engineer a smear campaign against former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt, per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel:. "Ole Miss orchestrated a misinformation campaign, by supplying media with off-the-record lies so they'd write and broadcast inaccurate stories that Ole Miss wasn't going to receive major sanctions, in part, because most of the violations occurred under former coach, Houston Nutt. This was not true. Hugh Freeze knew it."
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
NFL Team Has 'Lost Confidence' In Their Starting Quarterback
You know things are going poorly for you when you get the dreaded "loss of confidence" report. The New York Jets benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson this week. The AFC East franchise will be starting Mike White on Sunday afternoon. According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the franchise...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants
Commanders QB Carson Wentz understands the team’s decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke and vows to stay ready if and when his number is called again. “I get it,” Wentz said, via ESPN. “It’s part of the business. I understand where we are as a team. Obviously as a competitor you want to be out there; I’d be lying to you. You come to work, you want to play, it’s what you sign up for. At the same time I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I’ve been happy to see him succeed and what he’s been able to do. I’ll do what I can to help and support him and be part of this and stay ready because this league is crazy and things happen.”
NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
Comments / 0