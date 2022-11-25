ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Comeback

Deion Sanders gets job offer from Power Five school

The Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly all in on bringing Deion Sanders to Boulder. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Colorado has offered Sanders its head coaching position. “At Colorado, where they’re desperate to pump some life into this program, CU has offered Deion Sanders from Jackson State the job,” Feldman said. “I’m told he Read more... The post Deion Sanders gets job offer from Power Five school appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo

The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement

After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Auburn reportedly hiring Hugh Freeze, passing on promoting Cadillac Williams

The call came to light after Freeze attempted to engineer a smear campaign against former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt, per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel:. "Ole Miss orchestrated a misinformation campaign, by supplying media with off-the-record lies so they'd write and broadcast inaccurate stories that Ole Miss wasn't going to receive major sanctions, in part, because most of the violations occurred under former coach, Houston Nutt. This was not true. Hugh Freeze knew it."
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders QB Carson Wentz understands the team’s decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke and vows to stay ready if and when his number is called again. “I get it,” Wentz said, via ESPN. “It’s part of the business. I understand where we are as a team. Obviously as a competitor you want to be out there; I’d be lying to you. You come to work, you want to play, it’s what you sign up for. At the same time I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I’ve been happy to see him succeed and what he’s been able to do. I’ll do what I can to help and support him and be part of this and stay ready because this league is crazy and things happen.”
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...

