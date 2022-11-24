2023 is almost here, but some of your favorite hip-hop artists still have some heat left to drop for the last month of 2022. Coming off the tragic death of his mother earlier this year, Metro Boomin triumphantly rises from the ashes with his new album, Heroes & Villains. Originally slated to drop on Nov. 4, the St. Louis-bred producer decided to push the project back to Dec. 2. Metro wanted to have all the samples cleared in order to bless fans with the best possible product. He also made it clear that the delay was certainly not due to any other releases that were set to drop on the same day.

