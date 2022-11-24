Read full article on original website
Meek Mill Says Thanksgiving Is Fake – ‘The Pilgrims Killed the Indians’
As many people across the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, Meek Mill is going viral for a tweet calling the holiday a farce. On Monday (Nov. 21), Meek Mill fielded questions from fans during a Q&A session on Twitter in preparation for his new mixtape Flamerz 5. One fan asked the Philly rapper what he would be doing on Thanksgiving, which got a rise from the Dreamchasers boss.
Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New ‘Descendants’ Movie
’90s kids had just one Cinderella: Brandy, who played the iconic Disney princess in an extremely popular TV movie version of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Rather than a live-action remake of the Disney cartoon (although Disney has done that too), this was a movie based on the stage musical of Cinderella by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, which originally debuted as a live television musical in 1957. (Its Cinderella: Julie Andrews.) With the great songs, plus performances from Brandy and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, it became a huge hit, watched by tens of millions of people on television. It was also a major best-seller of the VHS era.
Quando Rondo Trends on Twitter After People Think He Disses King Von on New Song ‘Want Me Dead’ With YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Quando Rondo is a trending topic on Twitter after people think he's dissing King Von on his new song "Want Me Dead" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On Friday (Nov. 25), Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy dropped their new collaborative mixtape 3860. Fans who listened to the project are questioning the song "Want Me Dead." Many fans believe Quando is seemingly dissing King Von and his sister Kayla B on the track.
Fans Accuse Atlantic Records of Bot Engagement on Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver and Other Rappers’ Videos
UPDATE (Nov. 26):. In a statement to XXL, Atlantic Records vehemently deny they used bots for any artist on their roster. "Atlantic Records has never used bots for any of our artists," it reads. ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 26):. Many rappers have personal cheat codes that give them that extra oomph...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals He Didn’t Want Joint Quando Rondo Project 3860 to Drop
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released a statement disapproving of his new joint mixtape with Quando Rondo. This morning (Nov. 25), NBA YoungBoy took to his recently resurrected Instagram to share a message where he distances himself from he and Quando Rondo's new joint project 3860 that dropped today. "I...
Kelly Rowland Doubles Down on Chris Brown Support, Says He Deserves Grace and Forgiveness
Kelly Rowland is doubling down on her support of Chris Brown. TMZ caught up with Rowland in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday (Nov. 21), where she was asked to comment on the viral moment she created when she checked the crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards for giving a negative response to Breezy winning an award.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Quando Rondo, Meek Mill, Stormzy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
With Thanksgiving now in the rearview, we are in the home stretch of 2022. This week, we get a collab project from a red-hot rapper and his label artist, the fiery return of a popular Philadelphia MC, the new album from a lauded U.K. rapper and more. YoungBoy Never Broke...
Will Smith and Johnny Depp lead celebrity comebacks after being canceled
Will Smith and Johnny Depp are both making career comebacks after facing cancellation in the court of public opinion. A brand expert explains how celebs can make it past cancel culture.
Drake and 21 Savage Admit They Helped Each Other Write Verses on Her Loss Album
Drake and 21 Savage have admitted to helping each other write lyrics on their collab album, Her Loss. On Sunday (Nov. 27), Drake and 21 Savage sat down on Sirius XM's OVO Sound 42 radio and chopped it up about their wildly successful new album. During the chat, the duo revealed it was a true collaborative effort as they helped each other pen rhymes.
Cardi B Responds to Criticism From Fans for Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour
It's been four years since Cardi B has dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism from fans for not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour. On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a video from...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Calls Out Bobby Shmurda, Bobby Says YB Is One of The Industry’s Biggest Slaves
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has found himself in an extensive back-and-forth on social media between himself and Bobby Shmurda. Late this afternoon (Nov. 27), NBA YoungBoy posted to his Instagram Stories to address Shmurda as "Von shmurda." "Ok mr 'von shmurda' you better stop the vilence boy!" NBA wrote. "I...
Blueface’s Reaction to Chrisean Rock on Twitch Streamer’s Kai Cenat’s Live Has People Talking
A clip of Blueface reacting to Chrisean Rock on Kai Cenat's stream is going viral. On Monday night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat went live with hip-hop's most toxic couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock. The stream eventually devolved into chaos with Rock throwing a person into a couch, and then essentially ended after she tossed a chair into a wall.
New Hip-Hop Releases December 2022
2023 is almost here, but some of your favorite hip-hop artists still have some heat left to drop for the last month of 2022. Coming off the tragic death of his mother earlier this year, Metro Boomin triumphantly rises from the ashes with his new album, Heroes & Villains. Originally slated to drop on Nov. 4, the St. Louis-bred producer decided to push the project back to Dec. 2. Metro wanted to have all the samples cleared in order to bless fans with the best possible product. He also made it clear that the delay was certainly not due to any other releases that were set to drop on the same day.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock Interview With Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Ends in Chaos After Rock Throws Person Into Couch, Chair Into Wall
Kai Cenat's recent Twitch stream with Blueface and Chrisean Rock became a chaotic scene that included wrestling moves and Rock throwing a chair into a wall. Last night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat aired his latest episode with the recently arrested Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The episode featured multiple wild moments. In one instance, Blueface and Chrisean Rock forcibly remove Kai from his chair so the rapper can sit in it.
August Alsina Reveals Man Who’s Been Teaching Him How to Love
August Alsina is trending on social media today following the season-ending episode of VH1's The Surreal Life, on which the crooner introduced the man who's been teaching him how to love. In the episode, which aired on Monday (Nov. 21), August Alsina closes things out by waxing poetic about how...
Everything Leaving Netflix in December
By our count, there are 112 new movies and shows being added to Netflix in December. That’s the good news. The bad news is 34 movies and shows are leaving Netflix in December. So if you want to watch any of the titles, below, the clock is definitely ticking.
Cardi B Beefs With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over Offset Accusation
Cardi B is beefing with comedian Nicole Arbour for an accusation the latter made about Cardi's husband, Offset. Tonight (Nov. 27), Cardi B responded to Nicole Arbour's tweets in which she accuses Offset of recording new music about "shooting people and shooting places up" weeks after Takeoff's death. She was...
Swae Lee Reveals He and Post Malone Have a Project Together
Swae Lee has revealed that he and Post Malone have made enough songs together for a joint project. In an exclusive interview with XXL that was released this afternoon (Nov. 23), Swae Lee let it slide that he and Post Malone have an entire project they could drop at any moment, if they wanted to.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Responds to Criticism of His Painted Nails
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is responding to people making fun of him for painting his fingernails. Yesterday (Nov. 21), the "I Admit" rapper hopped on his Instagram Story to deliver a message to the haters. "Y'all be playing with the slime, huh?" NBA YoungBoy began in the video. "See, all...
