ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Meek Mill Says Thanksgiving Is Fake – ‘The Pilgrims Killed the Indians’

As many people across the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, Meek Mill is going viral for a tweet calling the holiday a farce. On Monday (Nov. 21), Meek Mill fielded questions from fans during a Q&A session on Twitter in preparation for his new mixtape Flamerz 5. One fan asked the Philly rapper what he would be doing on Thanksgiving, which got a rise from the Dreamchasers boss.
105.5 The Fan

Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New ‘Descendants’ Movie

’90s kids had just one Cinderella: Brandy, who played the iconic Disney princess in an extremely popular TV movie version of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Rather than a live-action remake of the Disney cartoon (although Disney has done that too), this was a movie based on the stage musical of Cinderella by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, which originally debuted as a live television musical in 1957. (Its Cinderella: Julie Andrews.) With the great songs, plus performances from Brandy and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, it became a huge hit, watched by tens of millions of people on television. It was also a major best-seller of the VHS era.
105.5 The Fan

Quando Rondo Trends on Twitter After People Think He Disses King Von on New Song ‘Want Me Dead’ With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Quando Rondo is a trending topic on Twitter after people think he's dissing King Von on his new song "Want Me Dead" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On Friday (Nov. 25), Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy dropped their new collaborative mixtape 3860. Fans who listened to the project are questioning the song "Want Me Dead." Many fans believe Quando is seemingly dissing King Von and his sister Kayla B on the track.
105.5 The Fan

Drake and 21 Savage Admit They Helped Each Other Write Verses on Her Loss Album

Drake and 21 Savage have admitted to helping each other write lyrics on their collab album, Her Loss. On Sunday (Nov. 27), Drake and 21 Savage sat down on Sirius XM's OVO Sound 42 radio and chopped it up about their wildly successful new album. During the chat, the duo revealed it was a true collaborative effort as they helped each other pen rhymes.
105.5 The Fan

Blueface’s Reaction to Chrisean Rock on Twitch Streamer’s Kai Cenat’s Live Has People Talking

A clip of Blueface reacting to Chrisean Rock on Kai Cenat's stream is going viral. On Monday night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat went live with hip-hop's most toxic couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock. The stream eventually devolved into chaos with Rock throwing a person into a couch, and then essentially ended after she tossed a chair into a wall.
105.5 The Fan

New Hip-Hop Releases December 2022

2023 is almost here, but some of your favorite hip-hop artists still have some heat left to drop for the last month of 2022. Coming off the tragic death of his mother earlier this year, Metro Boomin triumphantly rises from the ashes with his new album, Heroes & Villains. Originally slated to drop on Nov. 4, the St. Louis-bred producer decided to push the project back to Dec. 2. Metro wanted to have all the samples cleared in order to bless fans with the best possible product. He also made it clear that the delay was certainly not due to any other releases that were set to drop on the same day.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
105.5 The Fan

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Interview With Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Ends in Chaos After Rock Throws Person Into Couch, Chair Into Wall

Kai Cenat's recent Twitch stream with Blueface and Chrisean Rock became a chaotic scene that included wrestling moves and Rock throwing a chair into a wall. Last night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat aired his latest episode with the recently arrested Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The episode featured multiple wild moments. In one instance, Blueface and Chrisean Rock forcibly remove Kai from his chair so the rapper can sit in it.
105.5 The Fan

August Alsina Reveals Man Who’s Been Teaching Him How to Love

August Alsina is trending on social media today following the season-ending episode of VH1's The Surreal Life, on which the crooner introduced the man who's been teaching him how to love. In the episode, which aired on Monday (Nov. 21), August Alsina closes things out by waxing poetic about how...
105.5 The Fan

Everything Leaving Netflix in December

By our count, there are 112 new movies and shows being added to Netflix in December. That’s the good news. The bad news is 34 movies and shows are leaving Netflix in December. So if you want to watch any of the titles, below, the clock is definitely ticking.
105.5 The Fan

Cardi B Beefs With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over Offset Accusation

Cardi B is beefing with comedian Nicole Arbour for an accusation the latter made about Cardi's husband, Offset. Tonight (Nov. 27), Cardi B responded to Nicole Arbour's tweets in which she accuses Offset of recording new music about "shooting people and shooting places up" weeks after Takeoff's death. She was...
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy