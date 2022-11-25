Read full article on original website
tamatoledonews.com
Update from Tama County Historical Society
Due to the recent resignation of the Tama County Historical and Genealogical Society’s President Elizabeth Reece, Joan Hayward Helm was elected to take over as president. Connie Pugh has replaced Helm’s seat on the board. Current board members are as follows: President Joan Hayward Helm, Vice President Virginia...
KCCI.com
Parents raise concerns about Jordan Creek Town Center security camera
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A security camera at Jordan Creek Town Center is causing some anxiety for a Knoxville family. However, mall managers say the camera is not invading anyone’s privacy. The camera is mounted above a baby changing station. Tavian Muniz and Amber Roberts visited the...
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu
A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Missing From Work Release
A Waterloo man has failed to report to his area correctional facility. Cody Michael Tarrance, who was convicted of 3rd offense domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Saturday. Tarrance is 34-years old, a white male, 5’9″, and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 8th. Anyone with information on Tarrance’s whereabouts should contact local police.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Pella this Thursday
PELLA, Iowa — Chick-fil-A lovers in central Iowa will have one more location to grab a bite starting Thursday, Dec. 1. The nationwide fast-food chain known for its chicken is expanding to 2771 Goldenrod Court in Pella this December, according to a press release. The drive-thru will be open...
multifamilybiz.com
BAM Capital Acquires 434-Unit Autumn Ridge Apartment Community Located in Fast Growing Des Moines Submarket of Waukee
DES MOINES, IA - Indianapolis, Indiana-based multifamily syndication company BAM Capital is announced its recent acquisition for the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III: Autumn Ridge. Autumn Ridge is a 434-unit institutional quality, garden-style apartment community that was developed in 2017 and 2019. It is located in Waukee, Iowa,...
Eastern Iowa Jewelry Store Loses Thousands in Merchandise Theft
This holiday season for a retail jewelry store in North Liberty may not be shining as brightly as most, as KCRG reports Jewelry By Harold was broken into on November 20. The culprits reportedly took nearly $30,000 in merchandise. Owner Harold Van Beek said:. In the afternoon, clear daylight, they...
KCCI.com
Des Moines considers traffic changes downtown to cut down on speeders
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is considering changing the one-way lanes on Grand Avenue from 5th Street to 15th Street to two-way lanes. The city hopes it will reduce the number of speeders and make pedestrian crosswalks safer. "Two-way traffic tends to let things go...
Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today
Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
KCCI.com
Marshalltown day care closes suddenly
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Dozens of families in Marshalltown spent the end of the Thanksgiving weekend scrambling to find a new day care, after Little Scholars Learning Center closed suddenly. Parents received a notice Saturday morning that "Little Scholars is now closed for business." The notice from the owner apologized...
KCRG.com
Authorities looking for escapee who didn’t return to facility in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for a man convicted of domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County who didn’t return to the Residential Correctional Facility in Waterloo. 34-year old Cody Tarrance was supposed to return on Saturday. He’s been staying there since November 8th. Tarrance is...
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
Radio Iowa
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
kmaland.com
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
kiwaradio.com
Travel Will Be Slowed As Snowfall And Light Ice Glazing Predicted For NW Iowa
Northwest, Iowa — Forecasters say wintery weather will return to Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday and it’ll mean slow-going for traffic with two-to-four inches of snow possible along with a light glazing of ice. Meteorologist Brad Small, at the National Weather Service, says a Winter Weather Advisory...
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
cbs2iowa.com
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/28/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 21 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: ELEVEN EXTRA PATROLS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE FIRE ALARM, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE ACCIDENT, AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
