Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 26.46% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 8.12% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc is up 10.38% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and ULTA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

16 HOURS AGO