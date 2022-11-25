Read full article on original website
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
These 3 Retail Stocks Are Drop-Dead Bargains
The holiday season is here, and that means plenty of bargains await holiday shoppers in stores. But your local mall isn't the only place to find a deal. Savvy investors know that stocks are on sale as well. With the S&P 500 down 16%, there are plenty of attractive names...
Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks
In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Zevia, up about 6% and shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev up about 2.9% on the day. Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on...
PFGC or SOVO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Food - Natural Foods Products stocks are likely familiar with Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for...
Technology Sector Update for 11/28/2022: AAPL,GTLB,VSAT,TBLA
Technology stocks were ending near this intra-day lows on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sinking 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.8% this afternoon. In company news, Apple (AAPL) was sinking 2.6% amid ongoing anti-lockdown protests outside a Foxconn assembly facility in China and a...
DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
DocuSign (DOCU) closed the most recent trading day at $45.79, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diana Shipping, off about 8.1% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 6.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas...
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for December and Beyond
As we progress through the holiday season, investors are hoping stocks start gathering momentum leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day. The hopes of a Santa Clause rally will be more anticipated this year as broader markets still hover near bear market territory. Here are two stocks that...
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies...
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 26.46% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 8.12% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc is up 10.38% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and ULTA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Here's Why Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?
Medical real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine two relatively stable, recession-proof industries: healthcare and real estate. Spending on healthcare in the United States reached $4.1 trillion in 2020 and, thanks in part to an aging population, it's estimated to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies.
Financial Sector Update for 11/28/2022: INDT,AJG,RELI,BTOG
Financial stocks continued to lose ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 2.9%. Bitcoin was declining 1.9% to...
AerCap (AER) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
