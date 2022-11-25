ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netherlands vs Ecuador final score, result: Valencia cancels out Gakpo stunner to eliminate hosts Qatar

By Andrew Haslam, Simon Borg
 4 days ago
Belgium vs Morocco final score, result: Atlas Lions claim stunning win to edge towards World Cup knockouts

Morocco shocked 2018 semifinalists Belgium with the greatest result in their World Cup, history thanks to two second-half goals. Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck in the latter stages, and Morocco fully deserved their win with a determined display against a poor Belgian side who once again failed to live up to their 'Golden Generation' status.
Japan vs Costa Rica final score, result: Late Fuller goal seals smash and grab World Cup win

Costa Rica claimed an unlikely victory over Japan through Keysher Fuller’s late winner that throws the Central American side a lifeline at the 2022 World Cup. The defender found himself just outside the box with 10 minutes to go, unleashing a fine, curling shot that Japan goalkeeper Gonda could not deal with. It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target of the tournament, and following their 7-0 thrashing by Spain it gives them a win that few would have predicted.
Why Canada lost to Croatia in World Cup: John Herdman reacts to elimination as defensive errors prove costly

Against Croatia in their second Group F match at the 2022 World Cup, Canada were not nearly as bad as the 4-1 scoreline suggested. Yet the budding North American force learned a harsh lesson as the Canadians were put to the sword in Qatar: at the highest level of international football, against seasoned veterans like Luka Modric and the 2018 World Cup runners-up, mistakes are always going to be punished.
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar

The first verdicts have begun to be handed down with Group A wrapping up play on Tuesday. Group B will follow in a few hours and we'll have our first two Round of 16 matchups. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss — then the following tiebreakers will be used, as outlined in the official tournament rules (page 21):
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Croatia vs Canada World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022

Canada's World Cup dream could be squashed in their next match, unless they can upset 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Alphonso Davies and Co. did their nation proud on their first trip to the finals in 36 years against Group F heavyweights Belgium, despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Indeed, had Davies scored an early penalty, things could have been different.
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz

Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
USA vs. Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B

Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
