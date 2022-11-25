Netherlands vs Ecuador final score, result: Valencia cancels out Gakpo stunner to eliminate hosts Qatar

Read full article on original website
Belgium vs Morocco final score, result: Atlas Lions claim stunning win to edge towards World Cup knockouts
Morocco shocked 2018 semifinalists Belgium with the greatest result in their World Cup, history thanks to two second-half goals. Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck in the latter stages, and Morocco fully deserved their win with a determined display against a poor Belgian side who once again failed to live up to their 'Golden Generation' status.
Japan vs Costa Rica final score, result: Late Fuller goal seals smash and grab World Cup win
Costa Rica claimed an unlikely victory over Japan through Keysher Fuller’s late winner that throws the Central American side a lifeline at the 2022 World Cup. The defender found himself just outside the box with 10 minutes to go, unleashing a fine, curling shot that Japan goalkeeper Gonda could not deal with. It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target of the tournament, and following their 7-0 thrashing by Spain it gives them a win that few would have predicted.
Why Canada lost to Croatia in World Cup: John Herdman reacts to elimination as defensive errors prove costly
Against Croatia in their second Group F match at the 2022 World Cup, Canada were not nearly as bad as the 4-1 scoreline suggested. Yet the budding North American force learned a harsh lesson as the Canadians were put to the sword in Qatar: at the highest level of international football, against seasoned veterans like Luka Modric and the 2018 World Cup runners-up, mistakes are always going to be punished.
When is Australia vs. Denmark World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Socceroos Group D game
For the second World Cup in a row, Australia and Denmark will collide in the group stages with a place in the knockout rounds on the line. After losing 4-1 to France in their opening match, the Socceroos bounced back with a crucial 1-0 win over Tunisia to put one foot into the Round of 16.
Cameroon vs. Serbia final score, result: Indomitable Lions launch fightback to avoid record-equalling World Cup defeat
Vincent Aboubakar sparked a stunning second-half comeback as Cameroon avoided what would have been a record-equalling World Cup defeat against Serbia. The experienced striker came off the bench with the Indomitable Lions trailing 3-1 and staring a ninth successive defeat in the competition, going back to 2002, in the face.
Portugal vs Uruguay final score, result: Bruno Fernandes double takes Portugal into World Cup round of 16
A second-half double from Bruno Fernandes took Portugal into the Round of 16 at World Cup 2022 and left Uruguay's hopes of joining them in progressing from Group H hanging by a thread. Portugal had dominated possession and territory in the first half but without creating clear chances, the best...
How to watch Netherlands vs. Qatar in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Qatar will be hoping to end a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign on a high against Netherlands on November 30. The host nation have lost both of their games to date and were the first team ruled out of progressing to the Round of 16. Netherlands, meanwhile, are top of...
F is for Fearless: Alphonso Davies and John Herdman blaze a trail in defeat for thrilling Canada
Oh, the flagrant disrespect. Would somebody please not think of the children? Did Tajon Buchanan and Alphonso Davies not know this was Croatia? THE Croatia — the reigning World Cup runners-up, because apparently that’s some sort of title nowadays. Canada head coach John Herdman caused a pre-match stir...
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar
The first verdicts have begun to be handed down with Group A wrapping up play on Tuesday. Group B will follow in a few hours and we'll have our first two Round of 16 matchups. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss — then the following tiebreakers will be used, as outlined in the official tournament rules (page 21):
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Croatia vs Canada World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022
Canada's World Cup dream could be squashed in their next match, unless they can upset 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Alphonso Davies and Co. did their nation proud on their first trip to the finals in 36 years against Group F heavyweights Belgium, despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Indeed, had Davies scored an early penalty, things could have been different.
Where is the 2023 World Juniors? Host city, venue for IIHF junior championship hockey tournament
For the third consecutive tournament, Canada will be the home for the IIHF World Juniors. We are about a month away from seeing the best U20 players in the world meet for one of the most anticipated hockey events of the year. Ten teams will gather in the Maritimes to fight for a gold medal.
Croatia use John Herdman's comments as fuel in win over Canada: 'He gave us extra motivation'
After outplaying No. 2-ranked Belgium in the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but still coming out on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat, Canada coach John Herdman made a statement on national television he probably wishes he could have back. He was asked what he told...
When is the 2023 World Juniors? Dates, schedule, location for IIHF junior hockey championship
Christmas is just around the corner and hockey fans know what that means — the World Juniors are nearly here. The annual U20 IIHF tournament is back at its normal time of year after the 2022 edition was forced to be played in the summer. The 2023 tourney is set to begin the day after Christmas.
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
USA vs. Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B
Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
