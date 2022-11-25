Read full article on original website
Belgium vs Morocco final score, result: Atlas Lions claim stunning win to edge towards World Cup knockouts
Morocco shocked 2018 semifinalists Belgium with the greatest result in their World Cup, history thanks to two second-half goals. Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck in the latter stages, and Morocco fully deserved their win with a determined display against a poor Belgian side who once again failed to live up to their 'Golden Generation' status.
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar
The first verdicts have begun to be handed down with Group A wrapping up play on Tuesday. Group B will follow in a few hours and we'll have our first two Round of 16 matchups. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss — then the following tiebreakers will be used, as outlined in the official tournament rules (page 21):
Croatia vs Canada World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022
Canada's World Cup dream could be squashed in their next match, unless they can upset 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Alphonso Davies and Co. did their nation proud on their first trip to the finals in 36 years against Group F heavyweights Belgium, despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Indeed, had Davies scored an early penalty, things could have been different.
Why Canada lost to Croatia in World Cup: John Herdman reacts to elimination as defensive errors prove costly
Against Croatia in their second Group F match at the 2022 World Cup, Canada were not nearly as bad as the 4-1 scoreline suggested. Yet the budding North American force learned a harsh lesson as the Canadians were put to the sword in Qatar: at the highest level of international football, against seasoned veterans like Luka Modric and the 2018 World Cup runners-up, mistakes are always going to be punished.
Cameroon vs. Serbia final score, result: Indomitable Lions launch fightback to avoid record-equalling World Cup defeat
Vincent Aboubakar sparked a stunning second-half comeback as Cameroon avoided what would have been a record-equalling World Cup defeat against Serbia. The experienced striker came off the bench with the Indomitable Lions trailing 3-1 and staring a ninth successive defeat in the competition, going back to 2002, in the face.
When is Australia vs. Denmark World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Socceroos Group D game
For the second World Cup in a row, Australia and Denmark will collide in the group stages with a place in the knockout rounds on the line. After losing 4-1 to France in their opening match, the Socceroos bounced back with a crucial 1-0 win over Tunisia to put one foot into the Round of 16.
F is for Fearless: Alphonso Davies and John Herdman blaze a trail in defeat for thrilling Canada
Oh, the flagrant disrespect. Would somebody please not think of the children? Did Tajon Buchanan and Alphonso Davies not know this was Croatia? THE Croatia — the reigning World Cup runners-up, because apparently that’s some sort of title nowadays. Canada head coach John Herdman caused a pre-match stir...
Tyson Fury purse history: How much does heavyweight boxing world champion make?
In the ring, Tyson Fury has become a dominant heavyweight who can dish out punishment as well as he can take it. Outside of it, the WBC heavyweight champion’s portfolio continues to rise. A lineal champion, Fury will defend the WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora on December 3...
How to watch Netherlands vs. Qatar in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Qatar will be hoping to end a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign on a high against Netherlands on November 30. The host nation have lost both of their games to date and were the first team ruled out of progressing to the Round of 16. Netherlands, meanwhile, are top of...
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
Four England takeaways, including case for a Smith/Farrell break up
Saturday was grim for England as the curtain fell on the Autumn Nations Series with a damaging thud, the comprehensive defeat to the Springboks leaving Eddie Jones with just a single win for four games this month and only five wins in a dozen outings for 2022. Here are four RugbyPass takeaways from the 13-27 defeat.
'Don't lose faith in us': Why Wallabies 'had a lot of belief' vs Wales
Australian try-scoring hero Mark Nawaqanitawase has praised the Wallabies’ “character and courage” after their incredible comeback win over Wales in Cardiff this morning. The Wallabies were down against Wales, they were losing by a lot, but they certainly weren’t out of the fight just yet. While...
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Jai Opetaia's emphatic message to cruiserweight division as comeback nears: 'I will fight any of you'
Cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia is back and he can’t wait to continue his quest for all the gold in the division. The IBF belt holder is Australia’s only current male world champion but has been kept out of the gym since the fight which won him the title.
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
USA vs. Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B
Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
New Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths humbled by the opportunity to represent his culture
Newly appointed Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths has spoken of his immense excitement at being able to represent his people and his culture when the fifth instalment of the current All Stars concept travels to New Zealand for the first time in 2023. Newcastle’s premiership-winning NRLW coach has taken...
