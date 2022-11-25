Read full article on original website
Rio Ferdinand hails Marcus Rashford's stunning return to England form as he praises the Man United star for returning to the 'basic fundamentals of football' in brilliant two-goal win over Wales as he becomes golden boot contender at the World Cup
Rio Ferdinand believes Marcus Rashford has been able to rediscover his world class form after returning to the 'basic fundamentals of football'. Rashford starred on the global stage with a stunning two-goal performance against Wales in the World Cup on Tuesday night as England's safe passage through to the tournament's last 16 was confirmed.
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar
The first verdicts have begun to be handed down with Group A wrapping up play on Tuesday. Group B will follow in a few hours and we'll have our first two Round of 16 matchups. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss — then the following tiebreakers will be used, as outlined in the official tournament rules (page 21):
How to watch Ecuador vs. Senegal in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
A crunch Group A World Cup match awaits on November 30 (AEDT) as Ecuador and Senegal battle it out for a place in the knockout stages. With Netherlands looking likely to progress with a win against an already eliminated Qatar, Senegal will need to win this match to edge past Ecuador for a spot in the Round of 16.
When is Australia vs. Denmark World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Socceroos Group D game
For the second World Cup in a row, Australia and Denmark will collide in the group stages with a place in the knockout rounds on the line. After losing 4-1 to France in their opening match, the Socceroos bounced back with a crucial 1-0 win over Tunisia to put one foot into the Round of 16.
Where is the 2023 World Juniors? Host city, venue for IIHF junior championship hockey tournament
For the third consecutive tournament, Canada will be the home for the IIHF World Juniors. We are about a month away from seeing the best U20 players in the world meet for one of the most anticipated hockey events of the year. Ten teams will gather in the Maritimes to fight for a gold medal.
F is for Fearless: Alphonso Davies and John Herdman blaze a trail in defeat for thrilling Canada
Oh, the flagrant disrespect. Would somebody please not think of the children? Did Tajon Buchanan and Alphonso Davies not know this was Croatia? THE Croatia — the reigning World Cup runners-up, because apparently that’s some sort of title nowadays. Canada head coach John Herdman caused a pre-match stir...
NASSER HUSSAIN: In an era where we are worried about Test cricket's future it is great for the sport to see that Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone will feature for England against Pakistan
It Is a good indication of where this England Test team are at right now that Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone will be playing in the first Test against Pakistan. If Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes had not made this side so attractive and exciting, it is possible those two players might have turned instead to the financial possibilities of franchise cricket.
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
Four England takeaways, including case for a Smith/Farrell break up
Saturday was grim for England as the curtain fell on the Autumn Nations Series with a damaging thud, the comprehensive defeat to the Springboks leaving Eddie Jones with just a single win for four games this month and only five wins in a dozen outings for 2022. Here are four RugbyPass takeaways from the 13-27 defeat.
New Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths humbled by the opportunity to represent his culture
Newly appointed Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths has spoken of his immense excitement at being able to represent his people and his culture when the fifth instalment of the current All Stars concept travels to New Zealand for the first time in 2023. Newcastle’s premiership-winning NRLW coach has taken...
