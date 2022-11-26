3 shot, including juvenile, outside DeKalb County home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left three people shot in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, dispatch received a report just after 5 p.m. of a person shot call at 2771 Gresham Road.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene spotted at least eight to 10 police cars. He also spotted officers wearing SWAT gear.

When officers arrived, they found three men, including a juvenile, outside the home with gunshot wounds.

Officials say there were other people involved that were detained at the scene with the help of SWAT officers who were already in the area.

Investigators say they do believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act.

According to officials, there were multiple shooters at the scene and detectives are still working to learn exactly who did what and what led up to the shooting.

All three were taken to local hospitals in serious to critical condition.

Authorities have not released the age of the juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll have LIVE updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group