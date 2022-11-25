Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
A Number of Renowned Speakers are Expected to Take Part in Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
Insights and Educational Speeches from Experts about Blockchain are Provided in This Presentation. [Singapore] Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, the place that has been chosen by FINEXPO to hold Blockchain Fest 2023. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. Blockchain Fest Singapore is one of the most interactive events in South East Asia on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Mining, Gaming and Gambling, Online Payments, Investment and Fintech Industry.
blockchain.news
Wahed Projects announces Strategic Partnership with EnterMed
Cranfield, England, 27th November, 2022, Chainwire. WAHED is delighted to announce the signing of an official partnership with technology provider EnterMed. With over 20 years of experience in Dubai and Italy, EnterMed’s team of experts specializes in value-added integrated services and real-time applications. How the Partnership Between WAHED and...
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
China's ruling Communist Party has vowed to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces."
EXCLUSIVE: Y7 Studio Commits to Omnichannel Strategy With New Digital Platform
On Wednesday, music-driven premium yoga brand Y7 Studio launched a new digital platform as a means to establish its overall omnichannel approach. The new platform integrates synced music into all classes, as part of a partnership with Universal Music Group. This will mark the first digital yoga platform with synced music implemented into each class. Through the app, users can opt for a digital-only or omnichannel membership if they also plan to visit studios in-person.
Comments / 0