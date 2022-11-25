On Wednesday, music-driven premium yoga brand Y7 Studio launched a new digital platform as a means to establish its overall omnichannel approach. The new platform integrates synced music into all classes, as part of a partnership with Universal Music Group. This will mark the first digital yoga platform with synced music implemented into each class. Through the app, users can opt for a digital-only or omnichannel membership if they also plan to visit studios in-person.

