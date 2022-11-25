Christopher Buschard, age 50 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his residence. Christopher was born on March 10, 1972, the son of the late William and Carol Ann (Justice) Buschard in Cincinnati, Ohio. Survivors include his brother, William Buschard of Manchester, Ohio; nieces, Paige and Tori Buschard; nephew Cody Buschard; aunts Muerrell Malone and Ruth Buschard; good friends Brad Grooms and Jodi Rothwell; cousins Rachel Buschard, John Robinson,, Sophie Robinson, Sharon Buschard, Tammy Buschard, Tracy Buschard, and Erica Buschard, Terry Malone, Tim Malone, Steven Malone, Stanley Malone, and Holly Will. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Matthew Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.