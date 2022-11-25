Israel Adesanya knows what it takes to be a UFC champion. The thing is, he also knows how it feels to move up a weight class and successfully challenge for another. In February, and in his home country of Australia, Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to become the latest member of the UFC’s elite double-champ club when the reigning featherweight champion challenges Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound title he won several weeks back in a bout with former champ Charles Oliveira.

1 DAY AGO