WLBT
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sgt. Jameka Moore of the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed to News 11 that a one-vehicle crash on I-59N has killed one juvenile and critically injured the driver. The crash happened between mile markers 126 and 127 on I-59N. Sgt. Moore said that the juvenile was deceased...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Mendenhall man
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis Michael Murray of Mendenhall. He is five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket. He was...
WDAM-TV
Prancer Path delayed due to storm damage
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Prancer Path is in full swing; however, it is being delayed for part of this week due to storm damage. The path gives families and visitors to the City Beautiful a fun way to see Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. “We had some pretty bad...
WDAM-TV
Jones County asking for public’s help in locating potential break-in suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a break-in suspect. JCSD deputies responded Friday to a call from an adult female homeowner, who said she had arrived home to find her front door open,. As she entered her...
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them. The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones...
Man arrested after reportedly point gun at Mississippi deputies during welfare check
A man was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Mississippi deputies during a welfare check. Jarvis Adams, 39, was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Jones County deputies and threatening to shoot them. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were responding to...
WLBT
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
mississippicir.org
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
New building for George County coroner quickly coming together
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The first stand-alone building for the George County Coroner will soon be ready in Lucedale. For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members. It primarily uses a small building behind the […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Wiggins Police Seeking Identity Of Wanted Woman
The Wiggins Police Department is trying to find her identity. If you have any information, please contact the Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 Tips. You can also submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is getting into the holiday spirit with its Experience Columbia event. For the past four years, the city has worked hard to bring the community together through ice skating. Caymen Watts, an employee of the ice-skating rink says he loves getting to build the rink and watch everybody enjoy spending time together. Watts adds, “fun experience, nice to see every year how it grows each and every year, more and more people come out. Nice to see family and friends enjoying their time ice skating. Right now, it’s a little wet but tomorrow probably will be a little dry so tomorrow at the light show, we’ll have a gooder time out here, good experience out here.”
WDAM-TV
Super Smash Bros. competition growing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is looking to become more competitive on the esports scene. Colludium Brewing Company hosted its Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday, where players gathered from across the state to compete for bragging rights. Tournament organizer Cody Knuth said tournaments started pre-pandemic after noticing local players needed...
WDAM-TV
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stress, burnout, long hours, lagging salaries, working conditions, a global pandemic: You name a workplace malady, nurses have likely experienced it over the past several years. Consequently, the United States finds itself staring squarely in the eyes of a nursing crisis. Nursing is the nation’s largest...
WDAM-TV
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
