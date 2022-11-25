ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moselle, MS

WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Mendenhall man

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis Michael Murray of Mendenhall. He is five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket. He was...
MENDENHALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Prancer Path delayed due to storm damage

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Prancer Path is in full swing; however, it is being delayed for part of this week due to storm damage. The path gives families and visitors to the City Beautiful a fun way to see Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. “We had some pretty bad...
LAUREL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them. The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Wiggins Police Seeking Identity Of Wanted Woman

The Wiggins Police Department is trying to find her identity. If you have any information, please contact the Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 Tips. You can also submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
WIGGINS, MS
WDAM-TV

Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is getting into the holiday spirit with its Experience Columbia event. For the past four years, the city has worked hard to bring the community together through ice skating. Caymen Watts, an employee of the ice-skating rink says he loves getting to build the rink and watch everybody enjoy spending time together. Watts adds, “fun experience, nice to see every year how it grows each and every year, more and more people come out. Nice to see family and friends enjoying their time ice skating. Right now, it’s a little wet but tomorrow probably will be a little dry so tomorrow at the light show, we’ll have a gooder time out here, good experience out here.”
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Super Smash Bros. competition growing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is looking to become more competitive on the esports scene. Colludium Brewing Company hosted its Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday, where players gathered from across the state to compete for bragging rights. Tournament organizer Cody Knuth said tournaments started pre-pandemic after noticing local players needed...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stress, burnout, long hours, lagging salaries, working conditions, a global pandemic: You name a workplace malady, nurses have likely experienced it over the past several years. Consequently, the United States finds itself staring squarely in the eyes of a nursing crisis. Nursing is the nation’s largest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
PETAL, MS

