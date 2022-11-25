With the latest betting odds out for Sunday’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4), the Tennessee Titans (7-3) are once again being disrespected by the oddsmakers in Vegas. The latest line on BetMGM.com has Tennessee as 1.5 point underdogs (+1.5) on Sunday afternoon. This, of course, is a home game that will be played in front of a lively Nissan Stadium crowd. The Bengals will also be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and starting running back Joe Mixon.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO