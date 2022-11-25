ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The Titans’ biggest failure in loss to Bengals

Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a frustrating one for the Tennessee Titans to say the least. Not only is losing at home to the Bengals reminiscent of the painful AFC Divisional Playoff game from back in January, this one hurts extra when you consider how many opportunities the Titans had to win this game.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination

Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats, who have won seven or more games for the sixth time in seven seasons, are bowl eligible for a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Also winners of a school-best four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

Vegas oddsmakers continue to disrespect the Titans

With the latest betting odds out for Sunday’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4), the Tennessee Titans (7-3) are once again being disrespected by the oddsmakers in Vegas. The latest line on BetMGM.com has Tennessee as 1.5 point underdogs (+1.5) on Sunday afternoon. This, of course, is a home game that will be played in front of a lively Nissan Stadium crowd. The Bengals will also be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and starting running back Joe Mixon.
NASHVILLE, TN

