3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals' Ted Karras curses off Titans fans after win: 'Right up yours, Tennessee'
Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras gave Tennessee Titans fans the business as he walked off the field and into the locker room following their win.
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
atozsports.com
The Titans’ biggest failure in loss to Bengals
Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a frustrating one for the Tennessee Titans to say the least. Not only is losing at home to the Bengals reminiscent of the painful AFC Divisional Playoff game from back in January, this one hurts extra when you consider how many opportunities the Titans had to win this game.
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Cincinnati is entering the coaching wilderness this offseason.
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following regular-season finale
No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest was the regular-season finale for both teams. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W,...
Wisconsin Lands Luke Fickell — What Does it Mean for All Involved?
Luke Fickell leaves Cincinnati to become the Badgers new head coach - how does this affect Wisconsin...
What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination
Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats, who have won seven or more games for the sixth time in seven seasons, are bowl eligible for a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Also winners of a school-best four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
atozsports.com
Vegas oddsmakers continue to disrespect the Titans
With the latest betting odds out for Sunday’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4), the Tennessee Titans (7-3) are once again being disrespected by the oddsmakers in Vegas. The latest line on BetMGM.com has Tennessee as 1.5 point underdogs (+1.5) on Sunday afternoon. This, of course, is a home game that will be played in front of a lively Nissan Stadium crowd. The Bengals will also be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and starting running back Joe Mixon.
