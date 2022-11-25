A range war is heating up in the forthcoming Yellowstone prequel 1923, and matriarch Cara Dutton — played by Helen Mirren — is one of its most formidable players. The official trailer for the show — which is the latest chapter of the Dutton family origin story, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan — premiered on Sunday (Nov. 27), continuing to paint a picture of the Duttons and the challenges they face in the early 20th century in their home in the mountainous West.

1 DAY AGO