Could Rip’s Loyalty to John Dutton Ever Change on ‘Yellowstone’? Cole Hauser’s Answer Is Epic
The relationship between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) on Yellowstone is one hundred percent rock solid — and don't expect that to change anytime soon. In a new interview, Hauser leaves no room for doubt when asked if Rip's loyalty to John could ever change.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Reveals What He’s Really Like as a Father
Kevin Costner rules his family with an iron hand in his role as the indomitable John Dutton on Yellowstone, but in real life, it's a very different story. In a new interview, the Oscar-winning actor and director says he's "like any other parent," just trying to figure out the right things to do.
Helen Mirren Emerges as a Fearsome Matriarch in the Official ‘1923’ Trailer [Watch]
A range war is heating up in the forthcoming Yellowstone prequel 1923, and matriarch Cara Dutton — played by Helen Mirren — is one of its most formidable players. The official trailer for the show — which is the latest chapter of the Dutton family origin story, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan — premiered on Sunday (Nov. 27), continuing to paint a picture of the Duttons and the challenges they face in the early 20th century in their home in the mountainous West.
