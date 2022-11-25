While the prospect of WarGames is enough to warrant the attention of anyone, Roman Reigns was also forced to address problems within his own team on the eve of the contest. On the November 25th edition of SmackDown Kevin Owens attempted to reason with Sami Zayn, telling him to leave The Bloodline before they turned on him. To further add to the drama, he later lied to Jey Uso about speaking to Owens. This led Reigns to speak with Zayn ahead of the match at Survivor Series, with the former Intercontinental Champion pleading his loyalty.

