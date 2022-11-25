Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Recalls Conversation With Becky Lynch Prior To WWE Return
Prior to her Survivor Series return, Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall of Famer Praises Women’s WarGames Match During Survivor Series
On November 26th, Survivor Series opened with the Women’s WarGames match which pitted Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim against Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The bout was a violent affair with bodies and weapons flying everywhere. Becky Lynch was the last woman...
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Claims Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With Braun Strowman
In the main event of Survivor Series 2017 Team Raw took on Team SmackDown in a traditional five-on-five elimination match. In the end it was the red brand who scored the win, but it was a result shrouded in confusion and controversy thanks to Triple h. With the bout moving...
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
itrwrestling.com
“I’m Always Paranoid” – Bianca Belair Discusses Why She Wears Clothes Underneath Her Gear
A lot of professional wrestling fans are aware that current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her own ring attire, and at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she was forced to make some last-minute changes to her gear. Being one of the biggest stars in the...
itrwrestling.com
UFC Champion Fires Shot At “Sell Out” Ronda Rousey
Though she hasn’t fought since December 2016, Ronda Rousey remains a talked-about figure within the world of mixed martial arts. ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ attained a 12-2 record during her career inside the octagon, all while becoming the first female to not only sign with the UFC, but the first to hold a championship in the Dana White-helmed organisation.
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Reveals How Much It Would Take For Him To Return To WWE
Kurt Angle began his pro wrestling career in 1999 when he debuted for WWE at that year’s Survivor Series. The Olympic Gold Medallist had a hugely successful seven-year run in the company, capturing all of the accolades on offer. This included winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2000, the European Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, World Heavyweight Title, and becoming a four-time WWE Champion.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Hilariously References Eminem During WWE Survivor Series Press Conference
Becky Lynch returned to action during the women’s WarGames match at the namesake premium live event, leading Bianca Belair’s team to victory over Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The winning spot saw ‘Big Time Becks’ ascend to the top of the cage, executing a mammoth Legdrop on both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to send them through a table below.
itrwrestling.com
Sami Zayn Makes The Difference For Roman Reigns And The Bloodline At Survivor Series
While the prospect of WarGames is enough to warrant the attention of anyone, Roman Reigns was also forced to address problems within his own team on the eve of the contest. On the November 25th edition of SmackDown Kevin Owens attempted to reason with Sami Zayn, telling him to leave The Bloodline before they turned on him. To further add to the drama, he later lied to Jey Uso about speaking to Owens. This led Reigns to speak with Zayn ahead of the match at Survivor Series, with the former Intercontinental Champion pleading his loyalty.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Triumphs Inside WarGames
Just 24-hours after returning to WWE, Becky Lynch stepped into WarGames with a point to prove. After four months out of the ring The Man came back around to show once again that she’s one of the very best that WWE’s women’s division has ever seen. The...
itrwrestling.com
Update On Roman Reigns Following Survivor Series Incident With Kevin Owens
At WWE Survivor Series, Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to victory as they took on the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens, who was revealed as the babyface team’s fifth member on the November 18th episode of WWE SmackDown. The bout was highly praised by...
itrwrestling.com
CM Punk Claims Brock Lesnar Is A “Sweetheart”
As a result of his exploits in the ring, the octagon, and just generally being a huge, scary dude, Brock Lesnar has the reputation of a man not to be messed with. However, one of wrestling’s biggest stars once did his best to try and chip away at iron-clad image.
itrwrestling.com
Update On WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns And Sami Zayn
At Survivor Series WarGames Sami Zayn was finally and unanimously accepted into The Bloodline. After proving his loyalty to the group, Zayn was embraced after their victory by both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. While Reigns had already seemingly taken Zayn in, Jey had been a long-time thorn in the...
itrwrestling.com
Logan Paul Releases Incredible Footage Of The Moment Triple H Asked Him To Face Roman Reigns
In a move that surprised many, on September 17th, WWE announced that Logan Paul would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in what was to be the YouTube star’s third wrestling match. Although Paul had been praised for his performances at WrestleMania 38...
itrwrestling.com
Update On William Regal’s AEW Contract Amidst WWE Return Rumours
When WarGames was first brought to WWE in NXT, it was announced by William Regal in a way that became beloved by fans. Every time there was a WarGames bout to be announced, Regal would take the microphone to name the bout with an unmatched intensity. However, since Regal is...
itrwrestling.com
Fresh Update On Speculation Surrounding William Regal
Despite William Regal only joining AEW back in March, there has been speculation that he could already be heading out of the company. This coupled with reports that he only signed a one-year with the company has led some fans to wonder whether he could be on the move. On...
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Justin Bieber For Awful Attitude During Live Interview
Ronda Rousey is riding high in WWE this year. After returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Rousey has been on an impressive streak of performances, capped off by her current reign as Smackdown Women’s Championship. The spotlight has been briefly removed from her on-screen performances, however, in favour of...
itrwrestling.com
Roman Reigns Reveals Which WWE Match He Was Most Nervous For
Roman Reigns has competed against a plethora of top WWE figures during his past two-year run as ‘The Head of the Table’. From WWE Hall of Famers such as Edge and Goldberg to modern-day WWE megastars like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, many have tried and ultimately failed to topple Reigns.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Reveals “John Cena’s Guys” Included Two Current AEW Stars
EC3 originally joined WWE in 2009, appearing in Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT. At the time WWE’s third brand was still presented as a reality TV show, while John Cena took an interest in the young black and gold brand during this period. Cena’s interest in NXT famously...
Comments / 0