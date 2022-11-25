Read full article on original website
Djokovic fans not happy at Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship snub: "His award has become a running joke"
Fans of Novak Djokovic were not happy about him being excluded from the list of nominees for the Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award. It's the official award rewarding a player for exemplary behaviour on the court and off the court and Djokovic fans were furious about not him being there. He never won it previously either as Federer pretty much won it every year with Nadal winning it for four years in a row now.
Navratilova agrees with Nadal's comments regarding Federer retirement: "I hear you Rafa"
Martina Navratilova agrees with Rafael Nadal's comments that a part of him left when Roger Federer retired from the sport. Rafael Nadal's comments about Roger Federer leaving the sport of tennis travelled around the world because they spoke to many fans. Nadal himself admitted that he felt like a part of him left him with Federer the night he left the sport.
Nadal on Federer’s retirement: “A part of my life left with him”
Rafael Nadal has described the effect Roger Federer retiring has had on him more specifically than ever, saying that “part of my life left with him”. The Spaniard, speaking during his tour of Latin America with Casper Ruud, said the Swiss’s departure has had a profound effect on him, in much the same way that John McEnroe was left feeling bereft when Bjorn Borg retired.
Djokovic, Swiatek top money lists as 97 players earn $1 million or more in 2022
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek topped the prize money lists in 2022, with a combined total of 97 players earning more than $1 million. In all, 58 men and 39 women earned at least $1 million in singles and doubles combined. Djokovic finished top of the men’s list with $9,934,582,...
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup
The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Hewitt slams Davis Cup format after Australia defeat: “The concept of competition is wrong and nobody listens”
Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt praised his team but slammed the competition for the format once again explaining how wrong it is. Most tennis fans remember the old Davis Cup with the almost football-like atmosphere that made it a unique event rather hard to replicate in tennis. The sheer emotion and energy that players drew from the engaged crowds made it a memorable spectacle even on Television. This version of the competition doesn't have that and Hewitt talked about it after the final:
Auger-Aliassime on Canada winning maiden Davis Cup title: "We grew up together from 7-8 years old dreaming about winning the Davis Cup"
Felix Auger-Aliassime completed Canada's dream run at the Davis Cup finals and he admitted it was a huge dream of his. Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov grew up together on the courts in Canada. They broke out among the professionals at the same time with their careers following very similar paths so far. Both of them were spectacular throughout the event and both were great on the final day.
German Tennis Federation boss Von Arnim to challenge Haggerty for ITF presidency
German Dietloff von Arnim is to challenge Dave Haggerty for the role as president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in 2023, according to German news service SID. The 62-year-old has been president of the German Tennis Federation (DTB) for the past two years, having previously been the tournament director at the World Team Cup in Dusseldorf between 2004 and 2012.
Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given
Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
