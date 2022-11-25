ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Prime minister: Coup thwarted in Sao Tome and Principe

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Security forces in the Central African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe have killed four people and detained two others including politician Delfim Neves following a thwarted coup attempt, officials said Friday.

Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada said authorities believe the men were in search of weapons when they entered military barracks and abducted one hostage, who was later freed. Authorities were investigating whether the men received any support from within the military, he added.

“It’s not a robbery; it’s not a theft,” Trovoada said. “It’s an attack with weapons of war on the country’s armed forces and we have to solve this problem.”

“Certain individuals do not conform to the will of the ballot box and the will of the sovereign people, and thus tarnish the country," he added.

The attack comes about two months after Sao Tome and Principe held parliamentary elections, which were won by Trovoada's Independent Democratic Action (ADI) party. He was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month.

Neves, of the Democratic Convergence Party, has run for president twice and had contested the results of last year's race.

The archipelago of Sao Tome and Principe is located near the equator about 350 kilometers (217 miles) off the western coast of Africa near Gabon. About 225,000 people live in the former Portuguese colony, according to World Bank statistics.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
AFP

Four killed in Sao Tome's failed coup bid: state media

Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome, the state news agency STP-Press said on Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. - 'Subversion' - The government on Sunday condemned what it called a "violent attempt to subvert the constitutional order", saying the deaths and the coup attempt would be investigated.
NBC News

19 people lashed in northeastern Afghanistan, official says

KABUL, Afghanistan — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official said Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban’s intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. It appeared to be the first official...
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
France 24

Germany to end participation in UN peacekeeping mission in Mali

Germany will end its participation in a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali by the end of next year, a government source told AFP on Wednesday after months of operational snags. "By the end of 2023 at the latest, German soldiers are to end their involvement in the UN blue helmet mission MINUSMA," the source said.
The Associated Press

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
americanmilitarynews.com

Macron lashes out at Russia’s ‘predatory’ strategy in Africa

President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of a “predatory” strategy to fuel anti-French sentiment in Africa, where France has suffered military setbacks and lost influence in recent years. Speaking to TV5 Monde while in Tunisia for a summit of French-speaking nations, Macron noted that three quarters of the people...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
73K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy