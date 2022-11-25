Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Lois Marie Hillegonds
Lois Marie Hillegonds, nee Van Schouwen, age 80, of Dyer, IN, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, one day shy of her 81st birthday. III John 1:4 was a treasured family verse for her. Beloved wife of almost 62 years to Robert T. Hillegonds. Loving mother to Dale (Camie), Carl (Kristin), Frank (Rachel). Devoted grandmother of Trevor (Emily), Ty (Emily), Jaime (Benjamin) Pirus, Kyle, Derek, Jack (Megan), Luke, Jason, Libby, Jonathon. Adoring great-grandmother to Fern, Theodore, Eowyn and two more on the way. Dear sister of Laura (late Lawrence) Vos, late Doris (late Glen) Chisholm, Susan Van Schouwen, Becky Van Schouwen and Terri (John) Durnbaugh. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Dorothy (Scholl) Van Schouwen and her step-mother Jennie (Scholten) Van Schouwen.
thelansingjournal.com
Remember Mildred? She’s still doing what she can
LANSING, Ill. (November 27, 2022) – Last year around this time I told you about a phone conversation I had with Mildred. (That’s not her real name — I want to protect her privacy, so I refer to her by my grandmother’s name.) You might remember...
thelansingjournal.com
Three things you should know about giving news on Giving NEWSday
LANSING, Ill. (November 28, 2022) – The Lansing Journal’s version of Giving Tuesday (November 29 this year) is Giving NEWSday. We want you to know three things about the gifts you give today. 1. You’re giving news to real people. Yesterday you read about Mildred, an elderly...
thelansingjournal.com
Munster’s ‘Light the Night’ will kick off holiday house lighting competition
MUNSTER, Ind. (November 27, 2022) – The town of Munster, Indiana, is planning a “Light the Night” event at Town Hall on Friday, December 2 to celebrate the holiday season, and kick off the town’s holiday lighting competition, which raises money to fund grants for Munster schools.
thelansingjournal.com
Tuesday: Mild, windy, some showers
LANSING, Ill. (November 28, 2022) – Tuesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, reaching a high of 56 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
thelansingjournal.com
SSC Men’s Basketball Coach John Pigatti wins Coach of the Year
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (November 28 ,2022) – The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame honored John Pigatti, Head Coach of the South Suburban College Bulldogs Basketball Team, as a recipient of the IBCA Men’s College Coach of the Year Award for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II . Pigatti was presented with this recognition on Saturday, November 19, 2022, during his fourth home game of the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs pulled away with an 86-37 victory over the College of Lake County in the Physical Fitness & Athletic Center at the conclusion of the game. The SSC Men’s Basketball Team, under the direction of Pigatti, are currently on a 7-0 winning streak this season.
thelansingjournal.com
Monday: Chilly, partly sunny
LANSING, Ill. (November 27, 2022) – Early Monday morning Lansing will be below the freezing mark again, but temps will rise to a high of 47 degrees by afternoon under partly sunny skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three...
thelansingjournal.com
Sunday: Cloudy, cooler, some rain
LANSING, Ill. (November 26, 2022) – Rain is predicted for much of Sunday morning, and clouds for the entire day. Temps could reach as high as 43 degrees but will feel 10 degrees cooler. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only...
Comments / 0