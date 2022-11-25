SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (November 28 ,2022) – The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame honored John Pigatti, Head Coach of the South Suburban College Bulldogs Basketball Team, as a recipient of the IBCA Men’s College Coach of the Year Award for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II . Pigatti was presented with this recognition on Saturday, November 19, 2022, during his fourth home game of the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs pulled away with an 86-37 victory over the College of Lake County in the Physical Fitness & Athletic Center at the conclusion of the game. The SSC Men’s Basketball Team, under the direction of Pigatti, are currently on a 7-0 winning streak this season.

