The Sundarbans National Park is a tiger and biosphere reserve located in the Sundarbans delta in the state of West Bengal (India). The Sundarbans are named after the Sundari trees which are found in bulk in this area. The park was established as a national park on 4th May 1984 as earlier it was created as a wildlife sanctuary in 1977, designated as the core area of Sundarbans Tiger Reserve. Its ecosystem is a unique natural wonder of south Asia and the globe. The delta is spread over India and Bangladesh with an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers and is enjoying the status of being the largest halophytic mangrove forest in the world. It is a delta of the two great Indian Rivers the Ganga and The Brahmaputra which converges on the Bengal basin.The whole area is the kingdom of the famous Royal Bengal Tigers.It was also declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the year 1987.

2 DAYS AGO