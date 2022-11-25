Read full article on original website
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
Airline apologizes after a woman says she was forced to crawl off a plane because staff couldn't provide a wheelchair
Natalie Curtis was traveling from Singapore to Bangkok with Australian budget airline Jetstar when she was forced to drag herself off the plane.
You Can Make An Offer To Upgrade To Business Class On WestJet Flights & Here's How To Do It
If you want to make your air travel more luxe but don't want to fork out tons of cash to do it, it turns out that there's a way you may be able to upgrade your flight without paying full price. Canadian airline WestJet allows fliers to make an offer...
These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday
Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Move Over Airbnb – Marriott Has a New Luxury Product for Long-Term Stays
Airbnb has a new rival, as Marriott International announced its expansion into luxury long-term accommodations with the launch of Apartments by Marriott BonvoyTM. Discover: 5 Signs You're Staying at a...
4 of my favorite booking tricks to get cheap flights
For a long time, I have been perfecting my strategies in search of cheap flights. Here are the best techniques I use.
JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris
Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer
An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
Police smash European cocaine 'super cartel,' arrest 49 in international sting
Law enforcement in six countries worked to take down a 'super cartel' of drug-traffickers that controls about one-third of Europe's cocaine trade.
Planning a Vacation? 13 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Travel Deals to Grab
If not, Cyber Monday will offer plenty of great opportunities and excellent deals to motivate you to get that beach, mountain or overseas vacation booked. Many companies have announced fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find. 13...
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
Have an extra set of wheels? Consider renting it out to holiday travelers this year
The holiday season is in full swing with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's right around the corner, and one company is like Airbnb for cars and allows people to rent vehicles as an alternative to traditional car rental services.
