ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tripatini.com

TAXI SERVICE IN JAISALMER - DRIVE INDIA BY YOGI.

Do you need to rent a car with driver in Jaisalmer? Drive India By Yogi is a company dedicated in providing car rental in Jaisalmer. We have a wide range of cars like Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Etios, Tempo Travellers, Swift Dzire, Mercedes Benz luxury vehicles and other speciality vehicles for rent. We provide the maximum guarantees in disinfection, sanitary and safety measures for our Vehicles. In addition, our drivers always use approved masks throughout the service and respect the safety distance with passengers. Our availability is 24 hours, 7 days a week.
tripatini.com

Get India's top travel experiences with JCR Cab

If you're looking for a guided tour of some of the most popular tourist attractions in Jodhpur, then a Taxi service in Jodhpur is the perfect way to do it. JCR Cab with a large network of drivers and passenger cars, Taxi services can easily whisk you around town, making it easy to explore all the highlights without having to worry about time or money.
tripatini.com

TAXI SERVICE IN UDAIPUR - DRIVE INDIA BY YOGI.

India By Drive Yogi is a company dedicated in providing car rental in Udaipur. We have a wide range of cars like Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Etios, Tempo Travellers, Swift Dzire, Mercedes Benz luxury vehicles and other speciality vehicles for rent. We provide the maximum guarantees in disinfection, sanitary and safety measures for our Vehicles. In addition, our drivers always use approved masks throughout the service and respect the safety distance with passengers. Our availability is 24 hours, 7 days a week.
Time Out Global

These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday

Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
cntraveler.com

JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris

Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
The Independent

Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer

An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
tripatini.com

Ivans Caye Ghost Chabil Mar Resort Belize

While on a sailing day from Chabil Mar Resort, we stopped at Ivan's Caye for lunch and a relaxing break. This video depicts what appears to be a ghost walking around the island. The Caye (Island) was so enjoyable for a relaxing afternoon.
The Associated Press

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy