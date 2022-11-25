Read full article on original website
BBC
China Covid: BBC journalist detained by police during protests
Chinese police beat a BBC journalist in Shanghai and briefly arrested him while he was covering anti-government lockdown protests gripping the nation. Ed Lawrence was detained at the main protest in the city on Sunday, and held for several hours before being freed. "It is very worrying that one of...
Protests over China’s COVID controls spread across country
BEIJING (AP) — Protests against China’s pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. Shanghai police used pepper spray against about 300...
1 dead, at least 12 missing after storms trigger landslide on southern Italian island
One person is dead and at least 12 are missing after a severe storm triggered a landslide on the southern Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, authorities said. Update 1:42 p.m. EST Nov. 26: The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told reporters during a news conference, The Associated Press reported.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
BBC
Deadly landslide tears through Italian island of Ischia
A number of people are feared to have been killed after a mudslide triggered by heavy rains swept away homes on the island of Ischia, near Naples. The torrent of mud and debris dislodged trees, engulfed buildings and dragged cars into the sea as it reached the coast early on Saturday.
Iranian drone advisers who were helping Russia bombard Ukraine were killed in Crimea, Kyiv official says
Ukraine's top security official confirmed Israeli reports that Iranian advisers helping Russians operate Shahed 'suicide' drones were killed in Crimea.
A jet built by China and Pakistan may soon be the most widely operated combat aircraft in the world
The JF-17, designed and developed by Pakistan and China, is "not cutting edge, but it is a reliable performer," one expert told Insider.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island
Heavy rainfall triggered landslides early Saturday on the southern Italian island of Ischia that left as many as 12 people missing as it cut a muddy swath through a port town, collapsing buildings and sweeping cars into the sea. Italy's interior minister said no deaths were confirmed, appearing to contradict...
1,500-Year-Old Terracotta Figurines Found in Tomb in Northern China
A large group of terracotta figurines were recently uncovered by archaeologists from the Datong Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology in Datong, Shanxi province, according to the state-run publication China Daily. Found in a tomb, the figurines provide greater context for the continued study of funeral culture, ethnic costumes, and social life in the Northern Wei Dynasty (386 C.E.–534 C.E.). Wei was an imperial dynasty of China founded by the Tuoba clan of the Xianbei, which ruled northern China from 386 to 535 C.E. During a time of intense political turbulence and social upheaval the Northern Wei dynasty unified northern China...
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
Australia flooding: Victims rescued from treetops and roofs as thousands stranded across New South Wales
Hundreds of stranded people in Australia’s southeast region were rescued by helicopters and boats on Tuesday after rivers rose rapidly, inundating houses and cutting off entire towns. More than a dozen helicopters were deployed to rescue residents from rooftops in the flood-ravaged towns of New South Wales, the state emergency service said.Over 200 flood rescue operations were conducted in the state over the past 24 hours, while 24 warnings remained, it added.At least 1,000 people in the worst-hit town of Forbes were told to evacuate their homes early on Tuesday due to the rising Lachlan River, just two weeks...
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Largest Military Base in Montana
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
A 26-story pig skyscraper in China will slaughter 1 million animals a year, report says
China's hi-tech skyscraper farm is set to slaughter more than one million pigs annually to tackle the Asian country's growing demand for pork, reported The Guardian.
Russia says its 'doomsday plane' can now communicate with its deep sea nuclear submarines
Russian defense officials are claiming a successful test of the Ilyushin Il-80 deep-sea communication system, allowing the Russian 'Doomsday' plane to communicate with deep-sea nuclear submarines in the event of a nuclear war. According to the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, the Il-80 'Flying Kremlin' successfully communicated with Russian...
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
