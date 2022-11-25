Cliff Jumper Lands On Bird After Launching Into Massive Scottish Ravine

First of all, what the hell?

These cliff jumping videos make me so nervous.

How do you know there’s no rocks in the water? What if your foot slips in the run up? What if you get stuck on something under the water and drown?

Guess I’ll just never understand…

A cliff jumper in Scotland was treated to an uncomfortable water entry when jumping into a ravine which leads to The Gloup, an underwater cave in Derness, Okrney, according to a comment on the video.

As he was free-falling through the sky, a flock of birds decided to make a fly by. Unfortunately for one low flier, he just so happened to time up perfectly with the jumper, getting crushed underneath a human meteoroid and sent deep into the water.

I mean, what are the chances? That’s wild they both just so happened to be in that exact same spot at the exact same time, that’s got to not feel good for either.

Some of the comments on this video are just too good not to share…

“BRO IMAGINE YOU SPEND YOUR WHOLE LIFE WITH EVERYTHING BEING BELOW YOU AND THEN ONE DAY JUST GETTIN CAPPED WITH A HUMAN METEOR”

“I’ve discovered that by simply avoiding jumping off big cliffs that this never happens to me.”

“Doctor: “so explain again how the bird got stuck in there”

“Let me get this straight, Gary. You were hit by a flying human? We’re going to up your dosage.”

The internet never fails to deliver…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFLSpO_jMYs

No word on if the jumper or bird were seriously injured, but the lack of detail makes me think all turned out okay.

