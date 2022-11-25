Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Red Mask Takes a Different Angle on “A Christmas Carol” This Weekend
If you are planning to hit the Night of Lights Parade in Downtown Danville this Friday; well, there’s something else going on as well. This coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; Red Mask will be presenting A DICKENS CHRISTMAS CAROL. As Jamey Coutant explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection; you’ll hear lots of the typical “Christmas Carol” story, but it’s actually about people, and a humorous backstage look at the theater world.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Dec 10th Holiday Events in Oakwood include CANDYLAND at the Library
With Thanksgiving Weekend out of the way, so many are looking for what Christmas activities to participate in. One of them is coming up Saturday, December 10th at the Oakwood Public Library. Does anyone remember receiving the board game Candyland for Christmas? As Tammy Helka from the Oakwood Public Library recently told Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection, from 9 to 4 Saturday the 10th the entire library is going to be a life size version of Candyland. And that’s just part of the special day.
‘Country Christmas’ festival looks to celebrate Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition made its return to Parke County, as Bridgeton hosted the “Country Christmas Festival” over the weekend. Mike Roe, owner of the Bridgeton Mill, said he was pleased with the turnout for the opening weekend of the event. “People just love this little town and this county, because other towns […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Sunset Swan Pond Holiday Lighting Tues Evening, Nov 29th, 5-7 PM
The annual Swan Pond Holiday Lighting at Sunset Memorial Park in North Vermilion in Danville is set for Tuesday Evening, November 29th, from 5 to 7 PM. Sunset’s Keri Darby says, please stop by and enjoy the evening. AUDIO: It is a drive through event. So you’ll come in...
Boys and Girls club move into new Champaign space
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The younger set from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got to move into their new home for the first time, The Martens Center. “I mean it’s just a better place, like the old one is old and it’s getting kind of boring,” said fifth grader Jaysean. But kids like Jaysean […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Special Invitation for Donations on GIVING TUESDAY
As we know, following Thanksgiving we have Black Friday. But then there’s the other days like Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and there is, GIVING TUESDAY, set for this Tuesday, November 29th. Jolyn Clapp from The Dwelling Place recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection, explaining how you can, through Facebook, join The Dwelling Place, in their effort to help our community.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
OSF HealthCare Announces: The JoAnne Cabutti Caring Mitten Tree
(November 28, 2022 | Urbana, Illinois) – For 26 years, volunteers throughout Champaign County, Illinois have been providing warm gloves, mittens, hats, scarves and blankets to keep a segment of our community warm each winter through the annual Caring Mitten Tree at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center.
WTHI
Unique Boutique set to open next week!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new boutique in town, and it is quite unique...literally!. The Unique Boutique in Terre Haute is getting ready to open!. Three separate small business owners joined together to make it happen! All items up for sale are hand-made crafts!. The goal is...
‘Lighting Up Paxton’ display returns for the first time since 2019
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – “It’s grown now to over 140,000 Christmas lights. That’s what you see on the house this year,” Victor Johnson said. It’s beginning to look – and sound – a lot like Christmas at the Johnson house. “We’ve always been known around Paxton as the Christmas light house when I was younger. […]
chambanamoms.com
The Top Things to Do in December in Champaign-Urbana
If you’re looking for ideas for fun in December, you’ve come to the right place. December brings its unique set of holiday-related fun, and many of us find it difficult to squeeze in anything else. But rest assured, if you need a break from all things holiday, we can provide some suggestions.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tara Wright: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. “Tara goes above and beyond to educate the community. I have seen her stretch herself to meet the needs of others around her and always advocates for others without hesitation,” a friend says about this week’s honoree, Tara Wright.
Grand marshal announced for 2022 Champaign Parade of Lights
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2022 Champaign Parade of Lights announced its grand marshal. Joe DeLuce, the founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of the Champaign Park District, was selected to lead the annual event. DeLuce started the parade in 2001 and has served Champaign communities through the park district for over 25 […]
Fan becomes Swiftie after seeing 2007 Champaign performance, now she’s headed to the ‘Eras Tour’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In recent weeks, it has been difficult for many Taylor Swift fans to obtain tickets to her national “Eras Tour” next year. One lucky fan reflects on seeing the pop star perform in Champaign over 15 years ago and her excitement for the new tour. In 2007, Swift was just beginning […]
New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire on Illinois Street Caused by Space Heater; Occupants Escaped, Pets Rescued
The Danville Fire Department reports that a fire at 3:17 AM Tuesday morning, November 29th at 104 Illinois Street was caused by a space heater. Five residents in the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived; and by the time firefighters did arrive, flames were all along the back of the house and through the roof.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Advantage Invites Those NEW or RETURNED to Danville to Say What They Like
Vermilion Advantage is calling all people who are new to Danville to speak up; and say why you came to the area and what you like about it. Vermilion Advantage president and CEO Tim Dudley says all you need to do is leave a review on NICHE.com. In other words, state why you found your “niche” in Danville.
WAND TV
Danville credit union provides unique way to give back
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Giving Fence is back at the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union for people to leave what they can, and take what they need. The Giving Fence began a few years ago by the Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions. The idea came from another organization in Bloomington where they have a Giving Fence as well.
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Three-Way Stop at Winter and Logan
The City of Danville would like to announce that the intersection of Logan & Winter Avenue will be a 3-way stop condition starting Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Stop. signs and Stop Ahead signage are being installed as part of the improvements to the Denmark Roadway project, with the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks.
Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola
Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
