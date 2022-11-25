Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County Museum: Special Two-Day Holiday Treat Dec 10th, 11th
The Vermilion County Museum is dividing their special holiday weekend into two days this year. As museum director Sue Richter told Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection, the first part will be Saturday, December 10th 1 to 4, including a visit by Santa Claus between 1:30 and 3.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Sunset Swan Pond Holiday Lighting Tues Evening, Nov 29th, 5-7 PM
The annual Swan Pond Holiday Lighting at Sunset Memorial Park in North Vermilion in Danville is set for Tuesday Evening, November 29th, from 5 to 7 PM. Sunset’s Keri Darby says, please stop by and enjoy the evening. AUDIO: It is a drive through event. So you’ll come in...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Red Mask Takes a Different Angle on “A Christmas Carol” This Weekend
If you are planning to hit the Night of Lights Parade in Downtown Danville this Friday; well, there’s something else going on as well. This coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; Red Mask will be presenting A DICKENS CHRISTMAS CAROL. As Jamey Coutant explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection; you’ll hear lots of the typical “Christmas Carol” story, but it’s actually about people, and a humorous backstage look at the theater world.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Special Invitation for Donations on GIVING TUESDAY
As we know, following Thanksgiving we have Black Friday. But then there’s the other days like Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and there is, GIVING TUESDAY, set for this Tuesday, November 29th. Jolyn Clapp from The Dwelling Place recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection, explaining how you can, through Facebook, join The Dwelling Place, in their effort to help our community.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Greater Hoopeston Continues to Be Under Boil Order
The City of Hoopeston Water Department has confirmed that the Greater Hoopeston Area continues to be under a boil order until further notice due to a broken water main. The area includes West Main Street to West Thompson Street; and North Sixth Avenue to North Dixie Highway. This boil order does not include the west side of North Dixie Highway.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston Lifts Boil Order
The boil order in Hoopeston has been lifted. Here is the original story:. https://vermilioncountyfirst.com/2022/11/28/greater-hoopeston-continues-to-be-under-boil-order/
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Three-Way Stop at Winter and Logan
The City of Danville would like to announce that the intersection of Logan & Winter Avenue will be a 3-way stop condition starting Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Stop. signs and Stop Ahead signage are being installed as part of the improvements to the Denmark Roadway project, with the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire on Illinois Street Caused by Space Heater; Occupants Escaped, Pets Rescued
The Danville Fire Department reports that a fire at 3:17 AM Tuesday morning, November 29th at 104 Illinois Street was caused by a space heater. Five residents in the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived; and by the time firefighters did arrive, flames were all along the back of the house and through the roof.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tara Wright: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. “Tara goes above and beyond to educate the community. I have seen her stretch herself to meet the needs of others around her and always advocates for others without hesitation,” a friend says about this week’s honoree, Tara Wright.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board Committee Gives Nod to Joseph G. Cannon Building Proposal
In their final meeting under the current lineup before next Monday’s reorganization meeting, the Vermilion County Board Property Committee has voted to officially rename the County Administration Building as the Joseph G. Cannon Building. All five committee members present voted yes, two were absent. In attendance was County Board...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
OSF HealthCare Announces: The JoAnne Cabutti Caring Mitten Tree
(November 28, 2022 | Urbana, Illinois) – For 26 years, volunteers throughout Champaign County, Illinois have been providing warm gloves, mittens, hats, scarves and blankets to keep a segment of our community warm each winter through the annual Caring Mitten Tree at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project
Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
Comments / 0