Danville, IL

Sunset Swan Pond Holiday Lighting Tues Evening, Nov 29th, 5-7 PM

The annual Swan Pond Holiday Lighting at Sunset Memorial Park in North Vermilion in Danville is set for Tuesday Evening, November 29th, from 5 to 7 PM. Sunset’s Keri Darby says, please stop by and enjoy the evening. AUDIO: It is a drive through event. So you’ll come in...
Red Mask Takes a Different Angle on “A Christmas Carol” This Weekend

If you are planning to hit the Night of Lights Parade in Downtown Danville this Friday; well, there’s something else going on as well. This coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; Red Mask will be presenting A DICKENS CHRISTMAS CAROL. As Jamey Coutant explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection; you’ll hear lots of the typical “Christmas Carol” story, but it’s actually about people, and a humorous backstage look at the theater world.
Special Invitation for Donations on GIVING TUESDAY

As we know, following Thanksgiving we have Black Friday. But then there’s the other days like Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and there is, GIVING TUESDAY, set for this Tuesday, November 29th. Jolyn Clapp from The Dwelling Place recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection, explaining how you can, through Facebook, join The Dwelling Place, in their effort to help our community.
Greater Hoopeston Continues to Be Under Boil Order

The City of Hoopeston Water Department has confirmed that the Greater Hoopeston Area continues to be under a boil order until further notice due to a broken water main. The area includes West Main Street to West Thompson Street; and North Sixth Avenue to North Dixie Highway. This boil order does not include the west side of North Dixie Highway.
Hoopeston Lifts Boil Order

The boil order in Hoopeston has been lifted. Here is the original story:. https://vermilioncountyfirst.com/2022/11/28/greater-hoopeston-continues-to-be-under-boil-order/
New Three-Way Stop at Winter and Logan

The City of Danville would like to announce that the intersection of Logan & Winter Avenue will be a 3-way stop condition starting Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Stop. signs and Stop Ahead signage are being installed as part of the improvements to the Denmark Roadway project, with the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks.
Fire on Illinois Street Caused by Space Heater; Occupants Escaped, Pets Rescued

The Danville Fire Department reports that a fire at 3:17 AM Tuesday morning, November 29th at 104 Illinois Street was caused by a space heater. Five residents in the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived; and by the time firefighters did arrive, flames were all along the back of the house and through the roof.
Tara Wright: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree

The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. “Tara goes above and beyond to educate the community. I have seen her stretch herself to meet the needs of others around her and always advocates for others without hesitation,” a friend says about this week’s honoree, Tara Wright.
County Board Committee Gives Nod to Joseph G. Cannon Building Proposal

In their final meeting under the current lineup before next Monday’s reorganization meeting, the Vermilion County Board Property Committee has voted to officially rename the County Administration Building as the Joseph G. Cannon Building. All five committee members present voted yes, two were absent. In attendance was County Board...
OSF HealthCare Announces: The JoAnne Cabutti Caring Mitten Tree

(November 28, 2022 | Urbana, Illinois) – For 26 years, volunteers throughout Champaign County, Illinois have been providing warm gloves, mittens, hats, scarves and blankets to keep a segment of our community warm each winter through the annual Caring Mitten Tree at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center.
Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project

Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
DANVILLE, IL

