Kate Hudson embodied surrealist style in a new editorial for Netflix publication “The Queue.” The imagery connotes her ongoing press tour for the platform’s murder mystery film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” ahead of its Netflix debut on Dec. 23. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed in a cover and images shot by Charlotte Rutherford, which were shared in a new Instagram post. Her first look, styled by Sophie Lopez, featured a daring black latex catsuit and matching wide-brimmed hat. Another included a colorful take on corsetry, encompassing a pinstriped skirt with a chain belt and pink satin...

18 MINUTES AGO