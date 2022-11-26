Focus on the Family headquarters sign targeted by vandals 00:22

The Focus on the Family sign in Colorado Springs was targeted by vandals. This happened at the church headquarters less than a week after the deadly shooting at Club Q where five people were killed and more than a dozen others injured.

CBS

The spray paint makes up the words "Their blood is on your hands- Five lives taken."

Police are investigating the graffiti.

CBS

The organization has been vocal about what they consider to be traditional family values and has spoken out about adding sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression to nondiscrimination laws.

Immediately following the shooting, Focus on the Family President Jim Daly told CBS News Colorado that he mourned the tragedy and that the organization wanted to make it clear it stands against hate.