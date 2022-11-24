Read full article on original website
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
montereycountyweekly.com
A popular farmers market crepe spot opens in a permanent home.
From the moment Ehab Ali opened the doors of The Creperie Café for the first time regulars were waiting. That a first-time restaurant owner already has a following probably needs some context. For the past year people have frequented Ali’s farmers market crepe stand. And one of these familiar faces stood by the door at 7am on Monday, Nov. 28, when Ali’s new brick and mortar creperie welcomed its first customer.
Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots
If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
Your home awaits: Rent this spacious Seabright cottage in Santa Cruz
Searching for a secluded spot to live out your beach-house dreams? Look no further than this spacious Pennsylvania Avenue cottage in Santa Cruz, CA. Located in the highly desirable Seabright area, this quaint abode offers a fresh and updated take on coastal living. 2/ 5 (Schooner Realty) 3/ 5. (Schooner...
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success
The first thing you’re likely to notice as you enter Mama Kin in downtown San Jose is the live band onstage, or the line of hopefuls with guitars signed up for the open mic if it’s Tuesday. Music is essential to Mama Kin’s atmosphere—appropriate for a venue named after an Aerosmith song—as is the selection of Cajun... The post The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KSBW.com
California Christmas tree farm turns to non-traditional varietals to combat climate change
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Glenn Church's family has been growing Christmas trees in Royal Oaks for 63 years but in the last decade, they've had to change how they do things. Climate change and persistent drought have made it tough to grow the traditional Douglas Fir in and other popular Christmas tree varietals in California.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Akira Sushi Happy Hour
Don’t get me wrong. Akira Sushi Aptos, hidden away on the back side of a retail plaza, was a Found Treasure at first sight, even at, say, 1:01pm. It’s clean, stylish, playful, with all sorts of alluring hand rolls (like the Hand Grenade), vegetarian rolls (including Silence of the Yams), “basic” rolls (yes to the Baby Yoda) and over-the-top “makizushi” special rolls (note the Wonder Woo, “O” Face and Soquel Avenue) appearing across 10 pages of the menu, along with some udon, salads, sashimi, nigiri, desserts and a strong list of sakes.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
calmatters.network
Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys
In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
Significant rainfall, gusty conditions, below-freezing temperatures in the forecast for SF Bay Area
"As for now, it looks like a good rainmaker," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
Here’s how much rain the Bay Area could see this week
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As a cooling trend gets underway this week, we’ll see a drop in temperatures and a strong possibility for rain later in the week. Systems that will bring rain to many parts of the Bay Area are also likely to bring snow to higher elevations, according to KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. […]
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Senior Financial Analytics Consultant at Central California Alliance for Health. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District. Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Dining Administrative Coordinator...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sailors Rescued After Running Aground Near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving
The Coast Guard conducted a helicopter rescue from the sailing vessel LULA that ran aground near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving, Thursday. At 10 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center received a notification that a Digital Selective Calling distress signal was activated in the vicinity of Santa Cruz. After making radio calls on VHF Channel 16, Coast Guard watchstanders were able to determine that the distress signal came from the LULA that ran aground with two persons aboard. The stranded mariners had abandoned their vessel while on the rocks and left it adrift. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center launched a helicopter from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and a 45-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands to conduct the rescue.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
calgolfnews.com
De Borba Wins NorCal PGA Title by Four Strokes at Black Horse Golf Course
Scott de Borba of Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove simply continued his winning ways. De Borba shot 68-68—136, eight-under-par, to capture the 2022 Northern California PGA Championship by four strokes over Tom Johnson, Mike Woods and Rodney Wilson at Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside. That victory...
Pacifica bakery provides love, baked goods to community as inflation creates financial woe
PACIFICA (CBS SF) -- This past August we hit the highest annual food inflation spike on record since 1979 and for many Bay Area families the rising cost of groceries is playing a big part on how they shop, especially during the holidays.Mazzetti's Bakery in Pacifica has been a staple in the community for almost 50 years, and for Rudy and Julie Mazzetti, everyone who walks in that door are more than just customers – they're family.The mazzetti's are up early every day, baking fresh goods and making sure when you walk in it's a place that feels like home,...
KTVU FOX 2
Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The holiday season has arrived San Jose. Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
sfstandard.com
Here’s a New Bay Area Restaurant You Must Try This Weekend
Never want to look at a turkey baster again? We can’t blame you. In fact, we have some suggestions on eateries throughout the Bay Area to check out once that Thanksgiving food coma subsides. Families that make pizza’s a post-Turkey Day tradition should check out two new pizzerias in...
