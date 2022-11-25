ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Signal 13 Foundation donates 1,100 turkeys to Baltimore Police Department

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is the perfect time to give back to the community and those in need. This week the Signal 13 Foundation donated 1,100 turkeys to Baltimore City Police members.In a social media post, the police department thanked the foundation for all of their support, "The #BPD is thankful for the Signal 13 Foundation in Baltimore and all they do in supporting our members."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rockville gun store broken into on Black Friday

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The gun store Atlantic Guns was broken into late in the night on Black Friday in Rockville. In a Facebook post, Atlantic Guns said, "Unfortunately, what appears to be the same group of individuals returned early this morning and made a successful entry and theft."
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

33rd Annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After two years of being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Trees is back to in-person event for 2022. This is the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees, with hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread house on display and for sale.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrating the holiday season while supporting a good cause

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "It started out as a good idea, and lets celebrate a season. It just sort of organically has become the entrée into the festive holiday season in general," Kennedy Krieger President, Dr. Brad Schlaggar said. Kennedy Krieger held their 33rd annual Festival of Trees in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Christmas Village returns with grand opening at the Inner Harbor Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Baltimore officially opened the authentic market a German-style market that has been a tradition at Baltimore's Inner Harbor since 2013. The open ceremony was filled with guests including; Council Member Eric Costello, Pastor Anke of the Zion Church, Ravens Tent Band, Reservoir High School Chamber Choir, Colin Tarbert, CEO, and President of Baltimore Development Corporation Max Kanzow, Political Officer at the German Embassy in Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 family displaced after 5 rowhomes go up in flames in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A family has been displaced from a two-alarm fire that took down five rowhomes in Southwest Baltimore early Sunday. Baltimore City Firefighters said they responded around 3:30 a.m. to a fire in the 1500 block of Ramsey Street. Once firefighters arrived to the scene, they found...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 people escape southeast Baltimore fire, say officials

BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Countdown to Christmas 2022 Call-In Contest Rules

Station Address: WBFF, 2000 W. 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Contest Area: Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Frederick County, Harford County, and Kent County. Contest Sponsor(s): Wipeout, Hess Toy Truck, Binca Games, Mymoonlite.com, Magna-tiles, Spokester, Tangle Toys, Sqwishland, Lovelyarns, AW Industries, Georgie & Lou,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

First annual Black Friday Flea Market supports black-owned businesses

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More than 60 black-owned businesses came together Saturday for the first annual Black Friday Flea Market in Baltimore. The flea market was up and running at Baltimore Unity Hall, with technology, art, handmade jewelry, clothes, food and more for sale. There was more than just the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shop small, locally this holiday season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The holiday season is a critical time for many small businesses. This Saturday, show your support and shop locally. Business Owner Rhea Cherie shares more about her luxury lounge wear.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help Baltimore County Police find Missing 13-year-old boy from Dundalk

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find 13-year-old Manuel Tejada-Santos. Police say, Tejada-Santos is from Dundalk and stands at ) 5’11” and weighs 130. He was last seen on Friday at around 9 pm wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt with a white swoosh on the front, distressed blue jeans, and red Air Force Ones, according to the department.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian being around hit 10 p.m. at I-83 South and E. Fayette Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

65-year-old Evelyn Graham has been located and is safe, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said Evelyn Graham has been located, and is safe and unharmed. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help in locating missing 65-year-old, Evelyn Graham. Police said Graham was last seen on Nov. 24 around 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

11-year-old Kamari Johnson has been located and is safe, police say

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department tweeted that 11-year-old Kamari Johnson has been located and is safe. --- Police need help locating a missing runaway child from Baltimore. Detectives in the Missing Persons Unit are searching for 11-year-old Kamari Johnson. Kamari was last seen on November...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

36-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 36-year-old man died in an East Baltimore shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were in the area of the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue around 1:50 p.m. when they heard gunshots. When officers responded to the area, police said they found...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Building fire under investigation in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A commercial building fire is under investigation in Owings Mills, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says firefighters were called at around 12:44 to the 12000 block of Owings Mills for a report of cars and buildings on fire. The fire was brought...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Overnight road closures on I-95/I-695 in Baltimore County begins Nov. 28th

MARYLAND (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says they will begin shifting traffic lanes and installing work zone traffic barriers at the I-95/I-695 interchange in Arbutus, Baltimore County on Monday, November 28. The road work will help prepare for the rehabilitation of 10 bridges within...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

