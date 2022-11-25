BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.

