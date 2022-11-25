Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Signal 13 Foundation donates 1,100 turkeys to Baltimore Police Department
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is the perfect time to give back to the community and those in need. This week the Signal 13 Foundation donated 1,100 turkeys to Baltimore City Police members.In a social media post, the police department thanked the foundation for all of their support, "The #BPD is thankful for the Signal 13 Foundation in Baltimore and all they do in supporting our members."
foxbaltimore.com
Rockville gun store broken into on Black Friday
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The gun store Atlantic Guns was broken into late in the night on Black Friday in Rockville. In a Facebook post, Atlantic Guns said, "Unfortunately, what appears to be the same group of individuals returned early this morning and made a successful entry and theft."
foxbaltimore.com
"There's no holiday from homelessness," advocate calls for more city collaboration
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Christina Flowers calls it her ministry - night after night, tending to the city’s homeless. "The weather is getting critical you have individuals laying on what they call the hot rocks trying to get the heat from the steam," she said. FOX45 News was there...
foxbaltimore.com
33rd Annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After two years of being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Trees is back to in-person event for 2022. This is the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees, with hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread house on display and for sale.
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrating the holiday season while supporting a good cause
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "It started out as a good idea, and lets celebrate a season. It just sort of organically has become the entrée into the festive holiday season in general," Kennedy Krieger President, Dr. Brad Schlaggar said. Kennedy Krieger held their 33rd annual Festival of Trees in...
foxbaltimore.com
Christmas Village returns with grand opening at the Inner Harbor Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Baltimore officially opened the authentic market a German-style market that has been a tradition at Baltimore's Inner Harbor since 2013. The open ceremony was filled with guests including; Council Member Eric Costello, Pastor Anke of the Zion Church, Ravens Tent Band, Reservoir High School Chamber Choir, Colin Tarbert, CEO, and President of Baltimore Development Corporation Max Kanzow, Political Officer at the German Embassy in Washington, D.C.
foxbaltimore.com
1 family displaced after 5 rowhomes go up in flames in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A family has been displaced from a two-alarm fire that took down five rowhomes in Southwest Baltimore early Sunday. Baltimore City Firefighters said they responded around 3:30 a.m. to a fire in the 1500 block of Ramsey Street. Once firefighters arrived to the scene, they found...
foxbaltimore.com
4 people escape southeast Baltimore fire, say officials
BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.
foxbaltimore.com
Countdown to Christmas 2022 Call-In Contest Rules
Station Address: WBFF, 2000 W. 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Contest Area: Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Frederick County, Harford County, and Kent County. Contest Sponsor(s): Wipeout, Hess Toy Truck, Binca Games, Mymoonlite.com, Magna-tiles, Spokester, Tangle Toys, Sqwishland, Lovelyarns, AW Industries, Georgie & Lou,...
foxbaltimore.com
Looking ahead to the new year as Baltimore plans to take action with squeegeeing issues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said beginning Jan. 10, Baltimore city will be taking a number of steps, including banning squeegeeing at six major corridors in the city. New video obtained by FOX45 News shows a Baltimore police officer sitting at the corner of Light and Conway streets...
foxbaltimore.com
First annual Black Friday Flea Market supports black-owned businesses
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More than 60 black-owned businesses came together Saturday for the first annual Black Friday Flea Market in Baltimore. The flea market was up and running at Baltimore Unity Hall, with technology, art, handmade jewelry, clothes, food and more for sale. There was more than just the...
foxbaltimore.com
Shop small, locally this holiday season
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The holiday season is a critical time for many small businesses. This Saturday, show your support and shop locally. Business Owner Rhea Cherie shares more about her luxury lounge wear.
foxbaltimore.com
Help Baltimore County Police find Missing 13-year-old boy from Dundalk
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find 13-year-old Manuel Tejada-Santos. Police say, Tejada-Santos is from Dundalk and stands at ) 5’11” and weighs 130. He was last seen on Friday at around 9 pm wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt with a white swoosh on the front, distressed blue jeans, and red Air Force Ones, according to the department.
foxbaltimore.com
61-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian being around hit 10 p.m. at I-83 South and E. Fayette Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
foxbaltimore.com
65-year-old Evelyn Graham has been located and is safe, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said Evelyn Graham has been located, and is safe and unharmed. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help in locating missing 65-year-old, Evelyn Graham. Police said Graham was last seen on Nov. 24 around 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
11-year-old Kamari Johnson has been located and is safe, police say
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department tweeted that 11-year-old Kamari Johnson has been located and is safe. --- Police need help locating a missing runaway child from Baltimore. Detectives in the Missing Persons Unit are searching for 11-year-old Kamari Johnson. Kamari was last seen on November...
foxbaltimore.com
36-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 36-year-old man died in an East Baltimore shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were in the area of the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue around 1:50 p.m. when they heard gunshots. When officers responded to the area, police said they found...
foxbaltimore.com
Building fire under investigation in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A commercial building fire is under investigation in Owings Mills, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says firefighters were called at around 12:44 to the 12000 block of Owings Mills for a report of cars and buildings on fire. The fire was brought...
foxbaltimore.com
Overnight road closures on I-95/I-695 in Baltimore County begins Nov. 28th
MARYLAND (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says they will begin shifting traffic lanes and installing work zone traffic barriers at the I-95/I-695 interchange in Arbutus, Baltimore County on Monday, November 28. The road work will help prepare for the rehabilitation of 10 bridges within...
foxbaltimore.com
17-Year-old boy in critical condition, 41-year-old woman injured after double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition and a 41-year-old woman is injured after both victims were struck by gunfire in the Broadway East neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at about 6:20 p.m., officers were sent to a shot...
