bulldawgillustrated.com
From The Field: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022
Georgia showed up for the Tech game with an infantry attack in mind and proceeded to pound Tech for 264 yards rushing on a beautiful afternoon in Athens and made history in the process. The Yellow Jackets, playing much better under interim coach Brent Key, could not stay with the Bulldogs as Georgia’s quality depth advantage doomed Tech, but the Ramblin’ Wreck played with fire and continued to compete. The Dawgs overcame a slow start, and an early Tech lead to clinch their first-ever back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Kevin Butler’s Player of the Game: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022
Kenny McIntosh -The senior from Florida continues to dominate on offense for the Bulldogs. Kenny seems to be gaining strength as the season goes on and his performance against the hated rival Yellow Jackets was proof. Kenny had 12 rushes for 86 yards and a TD and that equates into a 7.2 yard average per carry. When they focused on the run, Kenny burned them through the air with two receptions for 91 yards with a long of 78. Kenny is a force to be dealt with and we will need a similar performance to win the SEC Championship and beyond. Kenny is a Damn Good Dog and we just need him to be Kenny.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Sara Hughes’ Bulldawg Bucket List
Almost five years ago, my best friend, Sara Hughes, started an unexpected battle against cancer. She was diagnosed with metastasized lung cancer that had spread to her pelvis. Spring of 2018, Sara was admitted to M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas and underwent a full reconstruction of her pelvis. This is where the Bulldawg Bucket-list was created. Sara spent the summer of 2018 learning to walk again in hopes of achieving her goal of walking into Sanford Stadium unassisted on opening day of the Georgia football season. She fiercely tackled this goal remarking, “I did it proudly and confidently but if I was completely honest when I achieved that goal, I knew it was time for a bigger goal.” She overcame any obstacle in her way and fulfilled her second and bigger goal of making it to every home game of the 2018 season. Two items on the Bulldawg Bucket-list had officially been checked off.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Kirby Smart talks about the respect he has for Kelly Bryant and this LSU team
As the curtain closes on the Georgia Bulldogs 2022 regular season, the Dawgs begin preparation for Southeastern Conference title play against Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers. This is a coach that Smart and the Dawgs are quite familiar with Kelly. He coached at Notre Dame during the two times that Georgia faced the Irish in 2017 and 2019. Both encounters resulted in wins for the Dawgs, but neither win came off easy. The final scores were less touchdown difference both times.
