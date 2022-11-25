Almost five years ago, my best friend, Sara Hughes, started an unexpected battle against cancer. She was diagnosed with metastasized lung cancer that had spread to her pelvis. Spring of 2018, Sara was admitted to M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas and underwent a full reconstruction of her pelvis. This is where the Bulldawg Bucket-list was created. Sara spent the summer of 2018 learning to walk again in hopes of achieving her goal of walking into Sanford Stadium unassisted on opening day of the Georgia football season. She fiercely tackled this goal remarking, “I did it proudly and confidently but if I was completely honest when I achieved that goal, I knew it was time for a bigger goal.” She overcame any obstacle in her way and fulfilled her second and bigger goal of making it to every home game of the 2018 season. Two items on the Bulldawg Bucket-list had officially been checked off.

