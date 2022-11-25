Read full article on original website
SkySports
Rob Page coy on dropping Aaron Ramsey against England | Gareth Bale: Every team has a weakness
Rob Page says he will select a team to compete with England - but stopped short of revealing if Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey would start for Wales' in their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. Defeat to Iran has left Wales' chances of progressing to the round of...
SkySports
Wales reporter notebook: Does Rob Page do the unthinkable and drop Gareth Bale against England?
Let's not beat around the bush here. Wales require something extraordinary. They need to be extraordinary. A performance and ideally a result that fully represents Wales' form, character and ability to grind out a result when needed. That hasn't happened so far at this World Cup. So what's the problem?...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford says Gareth Southgate has raised training standards at England with greater intensity and dedication
England forward Marcus Rashford has questioned the level of dedication to training under Gareth Southgate's predecessors, claiming that the intensity has reached a new level under the current regime. Rashford came off the bench to score with his third touch in the 6-2 win over Iran last Monday, notching his...
SkySports
Pick your England and Wales starting XIs for World Cup 2022 Group B clash
World Cup Group B draws to a conclusion on Tuesday night, after which England and Wales will know whether they can extend their stay in Qatar or book the next flight home. England will qualify for the last 16 with a win or a draw over Wales at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. In fact, only a defeat by four goals or more would see Gareth Southgate's side exit the competition at the group stage.
SkySports
Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after Felix Auger-Aliassime inspires win over Italy
Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga. Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world number 18.
SkySports
Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024
Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
SkySports
World Cup - England reporter notebook: Expect changes for final group game against Wales but Harry Kane to keep his place
Gareth Southgate is expected to freshen up his starting XI for the final Group B game against Wales on Tuesday night, though captain Harry Kane has insisted he is fit and has told the England boss he wants to keep his place up front. As if to reinforce that, there...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up
Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.
SkySports
Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz Iran row
Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them after the Iran coach took exception to comments the German made about his team. Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of FIFA's Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and "worked the referee" during their win over Wales on Friday.
SkySports
Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium claim realised against Morocco; Germany grasp World Cup lifeline - hits and misses
When even Kevin De Bruyne has an off-day you know something is wrong. In the context of Belgium's World Cup, perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise. The noises coming out of the camp, from the Man City maestro in particular, have been eyebrow-raising for all the wrong reasons. His open frustration with Jan Vertonghen's long passing against Canada. Then an admission that he and his team-mates were "too old" to win the tournament.
SkySports
Doddie Weir: Rob Burrow hails 'MND hero' as tributes pour in for 'warrior' Scotland rugby legend
Fellow motor neurone disease sufferer and campaigner Rob Burrow paid tribute to an inspirational "warrior" Doddie Weir following his death at the age of 52. The former Scotland international's death was announced by his family and the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday evening. Weir, who won 61 Scotland caps before...
SkySports
Gary Neville: England should have followed through with OneLove armband
Gary Neville has criticised the FA for backing down to FIFA in the OneLove armband row and questioned why footballers are in the spotlight over human rights issues in the Middle East. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved...
SkySports
Iran vs USA: Build-up to decisive World Cup game marked by political tensions in 'strange' press press conference
Iran vs USA is a crucial match for both sides at the 2022 World Cup but the Group B encounter is surrounded by political issues as well, with a "very strange" pre-game press conference highlighting the tensions between the nations. In the build-up to Tuesday's game, in which the winning...
SkySports
Monday at the World Cup: How will Brazil cope without Neymar? Can Heung-Min Son kickstart South Korea charge?
Brazil will face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him. "We could spend several...
SkySports
Man Utd eyeing Christian Pulisic loan in January | Cody Gakpo 'holding out' for Man Utd switch - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Gareth Southgate is set to ring the changes for England's final Group B clash with Wales on Tuesday. Three people were injured at a World Cup viewing party in Melbourne's Federation Square when fans let off flares in the wake of Australia's win over Tunisia.
SkySports
Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series
Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
SkySports
Chelsea close on Christopher Nkunku transfer & David Beckham to bid for Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Chelsea are reportedly closing in on Christopher Nkunku's transfer from RB Leipzig - with only a contract needing to be signed. THE SUN. David Beckham will make a bid to buy Manchester United, pal Rio Ferdinand has revealed. Arsenal and...
SkySports
Autumn debrief: Eddie Jones' England floundering, Wales' Wayne Pivac on the way out? Andy Farrell's Ireland building
Eddie Jones' England floundering after worst year since 2008. For all of England head coach Jones' statements that his side are building towards next autumn's 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, rounding off 2022 with such a meek defeat at home to a 14-man South Africa was never something that was going to pass by unnoticed.
SkySports
World Cup pitch invader carries rainbow flag onto grass during Portugal vs Uruguay
A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Save Ukraine' T-shirt invaded the pitch of Portugal's World Cup group-stage match with Uruguay. The supporter, whose blue top had the Superman logo on the front and the words 'Respect Iranian Women' on the back, entered the field of play during the second half.
SkySports
England head coach Brendon McCullum vows his side will play 'aggressive cricket' in Pakistan Test series
England head coach Brendon McCullum says his side will not deviate from their "aggressive" style of cricket as they aim for a Test series win in Pakistan. England won six of seven Tests during the home summer after McCullum became head coach and Ben Stokes captain, with the positive ethos the side played with, dubbed 'Bazball', garnering victories over New Zealand, India and South Africa.
