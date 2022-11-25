ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Pick your England and Wales starting XIs for World Cup 2022 Group B clash

World Cup Group B draws to a conclusion on Tuesday night, after which England and Wales will know whether they can extend their stay in Qatar or book the next flight home. England will qualify for the last 16 with a win or a draw over Wales at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. In fact, only a defeat by four goals or more would see Gareth Southgate's side exit the competition at the group stage.
Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024

Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up

Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.
Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz Iran row

Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them after the Iran coach took exception to comments the German made about his team. Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of FIFA's Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and "worked the referee" during their win over Wales on Friday.
Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium claim realised against Morocco; Germany grasp World Cup lifeline - hits and misses

When even Kevin De Bruyne has an off-day you know something is wrong. In the context of Belgium's World Cup, perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise. The noises coming out of the camp, from the Man City maestro in particular, have been eyebrow-raising for all the wrong reasons. His open frustration with Jan Vertonghen's long passing against Canada. Then an admission that he and his team-mates were "too old" to win the tournament.
Gary Neville: England should have followed through with OneLove armband

Gary Neville has criticised the FA for backing down to FIFA in the OneLove armband row and questioned why footballers are in the spotlight over human rights issues in the Middle East. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved...
Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series

Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
World Cup pitch invader carries rainbow flag onto grass during Portugal vs Uruguay

A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Save Ukraine' T-shirt invaded the pitch of Portugal's World Cup group-stage match with Uruguay. The supporter, whose blue top had the Superman logo on the front and the words 'Respect Iranian Women' on the back, entered the field of play during the second half.
England head coach Brendon McCullum vows his side will play 'aggressive cricket' in Pakistan Test series

England head coach Brendon McCullum says his side will not deviate from their "aggressive" style of cricket as they aim for a Test series win in Pakistan. England won six of seven Tests during the home summer after McCullum became head coach and Ben Stokes captain, with the positive ethos the side played with, dubbed 'Bazball', garnering victories over New Zealand, India and South Africa.

