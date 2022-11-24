ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

harlancountysports.com

HC’s Foster a winner in season-opening tourney at Tates Creek

Harlan County High School’s Hannah Foster opened her senior season with an impressive showing Saturday at the Tates Creek Invitational, winning the 120-pound division with four victories, including a victory over Pleasure Ridge Park in the finals. The tournament features teams from all around Kentucky.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlancountysports.com

Bears close strong for scrimmage win over Danville Christian

Playing their final preseason tune-up before a regular season opener Tuesday against defending 14th Region champ Perry Central, the Harlan County Black Bears survived a challenge against Danville Christian on Saturday in the G.J. Smith Showcase at South Laurel High School. Danville Christian, ranked fifth in the 12th Region this...
DANVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in four years, the Redhounds are heading to Lexington. A Brody Wells pick-six with a little over two minutes to play sealed the deal for Corbin, beating Franklin County 49-35 to advance to the KHSAA Class 4A state football championship. The win...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday. During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park. City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. - Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken. And,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Police: Body of missing SWVA man found

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The body of a SWVA man last seen leaving a community hospital two weeks ago has been found. According to Jeremy Fleming with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Keith Mullins’ body was found. Fleming said Mullins’ body was recovered near where he went missing. According to the Norton Police Department, […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
wymt.com

One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
WHITESBURG, KY
WATE

60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wymt.com

One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Letcher County. Officials said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community. We were told the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Bailey, left the road, flipped several times and was...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
1450wlaf.com

Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
JELLICO, TN
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)

London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
LONDON, KY
wvlt.tv

Woman dead after Greeneville fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An elderly woman is dead after a house fire in Greeneville, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt. At around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at 19185 Horton Highway, Fall Branch. Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department crews were the...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

