harlancountysports.com
HC’s Foster a winner in season-opening tourney at Tates Creek
Harlan County High School’s Hannah Foster opened her senior season with an impressive showing Saturday at the Tates Creek Invitational, winning the 120-pound division with four victories, including a victory over Pleasure Ridge Park in the finals. The tournament features teams from all around Kentucky.
harlancountysports.com
Bears close strong for scrimmage win over Danville Christian
Playing their final preseason tune-up before a regular season opener Tuesday against defending 14th Region champ Perry Central, the Harlan County Black Bears survived a challenge against Danville Christian on Saturday in the G.J. Smith Showcase at South Laurel High School. Danville Christian, ranked fifth in the 12th Region this...
wymt.com
Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in four years, the Redhounds are heading to Lexington. A Brody Wells pick-six with a little over two minutes to play sealed the deal for Corbin, beating Franklin County 49-35 to advance to the KHSAA Class 4A state football championship. The win...
wymt.com
Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday. During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park. City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of...
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
kentuckytoday.com
Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. - Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken. And,...
Police: Body of missing SWVA man found
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The body of a SWVA man last seen leaving a community hospital two weeks ago has been found. According to Jeremy Fleming with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Keith Mullins’ body was found. Fleming said Mullins’ body was recovered near where he went missing. According to the Norton Police Department, […]
wymt.com
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
wymt.com
New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
wymt.com
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Letcher County. Officials said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community. We were told the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Bailey, left the road, flipped several times and was...
1450wlaf.com
Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
One problem after another: Two years in, a bankrupt company and no fix in sight for home solar customer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kevin Jones was excited about getting a 14-kilowatt solar system installed at his Kingsport home when he borrowed $93,000 from Sunlight Financial and welcomed a company called Pink Energy to do the work in August 2020. “I wanted to do something to leave things better for my grandkids and try to […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)
London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
20-year-old arrested after missing 14-year-old Knox Co. girl was found
A 14-year-old girl was reported missing and a missing person's report was filed on Tuesday by Knox County authorities.
Knox County teen located safely after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Bethany Cureton, 14, has been reported missing from her Knox County home.
wvlt.tv
Woman dead after Greeneville fire
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An elderly woman is dead after a house fire in Greeneville, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt. At around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at 19185 Horton Highway, Fall Branch. Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department crews were the...
q95fm.net
Tennessee Man Arrested at Middlesboro Walmart for Drug Possession and Other Charges
A Tennessee man was arrested in Middlesboro on several drug offenses Wednesday. Middlesboro Police Officers responded to a call at the Walmart parking lot concerning a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. The man, Patrick Gibson of Speedwell Tennessee was woken up and...
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
