Mars moon mystery: Strange structures found inside 'fearful' Phobos
Europe's Mars Express spacecraft has peered deep into the subsurface of the Martian moon Phobos, finding unknown structures that could reveal the moon's origin.
iheart.com
Enormous Asteroid Headed Toward Earth
A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" asteroid is expected to within a stone's throw of Earth next week -- at least in space terms. The 2,400-foot asteroid -- known as 2022 RM4 -- will come as close as 1.5 million miles from the planet when it zips by at 52,500 miles per hour on November 1st, NASA reports. Astronomers consider any space object that comes within 120 million miles of the planet a "near-Earth object." And any large space rock that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth is deemed a "potentially hazardous asteroid."
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
msn.com
'Planet killer' asteroid hidden by the sun may threaten Earth in a few thousand years
Astronomers discovered a "planet killer" asteroid that may pose a threat to Earth in future millennia. The discovery highlights a dangerous blind spot: it's hard to see anything coming from the direction of the sun. NASA is working on a plan to find and potentially divert any asteroids that could...
Astronomy.com
Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth
At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire
NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
NASA reveals photos of farthest galaxies caught on camera
NASA released some new images from the James Webb Space Telescope of the farthest galaxies ever captured on camera, including the once-hidden features of an "hourglass" cloud that shows the earliest stages in the birth of a new star.
Nasa’s Moon spacecraft Orion shares astonishing images of the lunar surface
Nasa’s Orion spacecraft has shared astonishing images as it floats through space on its most testing trial yet.Earlier this month, Nasa successfully sent the spacecraft to the Moon as part of its Artemis programme. That was a major test of both the capsule and the rocket that carried it, before they are used to transport humans.If the test proves successful, then the capsule will eventually carry humans to the Moon – and potentially further into the solar system, on missions to Mars, Nasa hopes.But first it must make it around the Moon and back, demonstrating Nasa’s claims that Orion is...
Giant asteroid found hiding in sun’s glare within Earth’s orbit
Scientists have discovered a large asteroid within Earth’s orbit that was previously unseen because it was hidden by the sun’s glare. In a study published in The Astronomical Journal, scientists using the Dark Energy Camera mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile said they found a 1.5-kilometer-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 within the Earth’s orbit that could someday be in our planet’s path.
Mars rover reveals new details about Red Planet’s water history
Scientists have discovered the presence of water-altered minerals and organic compounds on the Red Planet that suggest water may have streamed across the Martian terrain billions of years ago.Researchers, including planetary scientist Eva Scheller from MIT, used the SHERLOC instrument aboard the Perseverance Mars rover to measure the chemical composition of rock samples from the Jezero Crater – the site of an ancient lake and river bed.They published the results in a trio of papers in the journals Science and Science Advances on Wednesday.Since the Perseverance rover landed on the Jezero crater on Mars in February 2021, scientists have...
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
NASA's Artemis 1 launched a solar sail cubesat to an asteroid. It may be in trouble.
A tiny asteroid explorer that launched on NASA's moon mission last week still hasn't phoned home.
dailygalaxy.com
Was the First Planet Beyond the Milky Way Discovered, or Something Even More Exotic? (Weekend Feature)
In 2019 the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for pioneering a new field in astronomy with the discovery of the first planet beyond our solar system, 51 Pegasi b. Since the discovery in 1991, over 4,000 exoplanets have been found in our home galaxy. “We answered a very old question,” Mayor said, which was debated by philosophers since the ancient Greeks: “are there other worlds in the Universe?”
China tests novel 'lobster eye' X-ray telescope for observing cosmic events
A novel "lobster eye" telescope aboard a small Chinese satellite has delivered its first images, paving the way for more complex future missions using its technology.
NASA Blazes a Path Back to the Moon With Artemis Rocket Launch
NASA’s majestic new rocket soared into space for the first time in the early hours of Wednesday, lighting up the night sky and accelerating on a journey that will take an astronaut-less capsule around the moon and back.
geekwire.com
NASA’s Orion capsule goes into a far-out orbit around the moon, setting a record
NASA’s uncrewed Orion capsule successfully executed an engine burn to enter an unusual type of orbit around the moon on the 10th day of the weeks-long Artemis 1 mission, and it set a distance record on the 11th day. During Friday’s course correction, the orbital maneuvering system engine on...
NASA's Orion Capsule Has Made It To The Moon, Completing Its Closest Lunar Flyby
NASA's Orion spacecraft, on an uncrewed flight around the moon for the Artemis I mission, has made its closest approach to the moon. Early in the morning of Monday, November 21, the Orion spacecraft passed within 81 miles of the moon, traveling at 5,102 miles per hour. Orion is now on its way past the moon, headed toward an orbit on the distant side of the moon.
People could live on the moon 'in this decade,' NASA official says
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WKRC) — After launching Artemis I, a NASA official claims people could live on the moon as early as this decade. Howard Hu said the agency plans to have people living on the moon in the near future. "Certainly in this decade, we're going to have...
WPTV
NASA predicts, monitors Earth approach of small asteroid over Canada
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA JPL) was able to predict and monitor the impact of a "tiny" asteroid approached Earth before streaking across the early morning dark sky on Saturday Nov. 19 and breaking up in Earth's atmosphere. NASA JPL predicted the approach with the space agency's Scout impact hazard...
Hawaii volcano, world's largest, erupts for first time in decades
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years, US authorities said, as emergency crews went on alert early Monday. Mauna Loa, the largest on Earth, has erupted 33 times since 1843, according to USGS. The most recent eruption, in 1984, lasted 22 days and produced lava flows which reached to within about seven kilometers (four miles) of Hilo, a city which is home to about 44,000 people today. mlm/caw
