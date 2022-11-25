ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Vanecek, Hughes dominate Capitals in loss to Devils

The Capitals ran into the red-hot New Jersey Devils on Saturday and got burned, falling 5-1 to the first-place team atop the Metropolitan Division to kick off their six-game road trip. Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek got the start against his former team for the first time and didn’t disappoint, stopping...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Prospect Report: Holtz, Bahl, Filmon & More

The New Jersey Devils faced their first form of adversity since the first two games of the season when they lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs to end their 13-game winning streak. Fortunately, New Jersey responded by posting two wins against the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals in what hopes to be the beginning of a new streak. In between, Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl were sent to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) where they made their presences felt immediately, before eventually being recalled back to New Jersey on Monday (Nov. 28).
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy