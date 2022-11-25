Read full article on original website
Celebrate and support Last Night Wolfeboro Dec. 31
WOLFEBORO — Last Night Wolfeboro 2022 features a family-friendly celebration with outdoor ice skating, live performances, crafts, games and 6 p.m. fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay (weather permitting). Popular performances including music and magic, will be live or streamed on Wolfeboro Community Television (WCTV-channel 25) and YouTube. Sponsorships from businesses...
For every tire sold In November Irwin Auto will donate $1 to Community Challenge
LACONIA — Those who live in New Hampshire know how unpredictable the roads and weather can be as we approach winter. Proper snow tires will help keep families safe on the road this winter and help Irwin donate to a good cause. For every tire purchased in November at any Irwin Automotive Group location, $1 per tire purchased will be donated to the Community Challenge.
Alan Glassman: Previous incidents have no correlation to current intolerance
Any form of religious intolerance is unacceptable and violates the principles on which our country was founded. Like Ruth Larson, I am appalled by the recent antisemitic acts in Laconia and elsewhere.
Michael B. Frye, 72
Michael Basil Frye, 72, of Moultonborough, left us on Nov. 4. Born April 23, 1950, to the late Clarence and Yvonne Frye of Moultonborough, Michael attended Moultonborough Central and then continued on to Kingswood High School. Michael spent a good part of his life as a logger and will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. Fishing and hunting were passions of his, and his knowledge and love for the forest and its wildlife were unmatched. Sandwich Notch and northern New Hampshire were special places for Michael as he spent many hours camping in the back woods.
Dorothy Frawley, 88
LACONIA — Dorothy Frawley, 88, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away on Nov. 24. Dorothy is survived by the love of her life, David Brown, whom she married in 2014 in a ceremony officiated by the captain onboard the cruise ship M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Beverly Beane, 71
CONCORD — Beverly Beane, 71, of Concord, passed away at her home on Nov. 26. Beverly was born on May 18, 1951, in Laconia, the daughter of Roger H. Beane and Marjorie (Ogilvie) Beane.
A wish comes true for Ellah
TILTON — It’s a Thanksgiving lesson for all of us: Stay optimistic for your wishes to come true, and be grateful when anything wonderful happens. In the meantime, live each day to the fullest. Ellah Murray, age 5, was born prematurely with a seriously damaged throat that made...
Donald N. Bossey Sr., 86
LACONIA — Donald N. Bossey Sr., 86, of New Hope Drive, passed away on Nov. 23, at his home surrounded by family. Born on Sept. 2, 1936, to the late Raymond and Lucy Horner Bossey, Don lived his early years in Lincoln.
Roger W. Poirrier, 91
LACONIA — Roger W. “Pete” William Poirrier, 91, a lifelong resident of Laconia, passed away on Nov. 19, at his home after a period of declining health with his wife of 46 years by his side. Pete was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Laconia, son to...
Harry Bean: Appreciation for the voters who placed their trust in him
To all of the residents in Gilford, Gilmanton, and Ward 2 Laconia who placed their trust in me to represent them in Concord, I am honored and I thank you. I will fulfill my duties to the best of my abilities. Merry Christmas and happy New Year.
Robert S. Dawes, 77
Robert “Bob” Stephen Dawes, 77, succumbed to complications from Parkinson’s disease on Nov. 10, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown. Bob was the eldest child born to the late Robert E. and Barbara F. Stevens Dawes in the Verdun borough of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. As a child Bob, his parents and brothers Phillip and Lorne immigrated to the United States. He graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School, now Winnisquam Regional, and attended New England College in Henniker for two years before joining the workforce.
Richard Harlow, 94
Richard "Dick" “Turk” Harlow of Center Harbor, formerly of Melrose, Massachusetts, passed away on Nov. 20, at age 94. Born in Everett, Massachusetts, on Sept. 30, 1928, Dick was the son of the late Charles and Ellen Harlow. Dick was a 1947 graduate of Melrose High School and last living member of 1946 Melrose High state champion football team and member of the Melrose High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and was then employed by John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance for 39 years before retiring in 1987.
