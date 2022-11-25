Michael Basil Frye, 72, of Moultonborough, left us on Nov. 4. Born April 23, 1950, to the late Clarence and Yvonne Frye of Moultonborough, Michael attended Moultonborough Central and then continued on to Kingswood High School. Michael spent a good part of his life as a logger and will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. Fishing and hunting were passions of his, and his knowledge and love for the forest and its wildlife were unmatched. Sandwich Notch and northern New Hampshire were special places for Michael as he spent many hours camping in the back woods.

MOULTONBOROUGH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO