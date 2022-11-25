Read full article on original website
For every tire sold In November Irwin Auto will donate $1 to Community Challenge
LACONIA — Those who live in New Hampshire know how unpredictable the roads and weather can be as we approach winter. Proper snow tires will help keep families safe on the road this winter and help Irwin donate to a good cause. For every tire purchased in November at any Irwin Automotive Group location, $1 per tire purchased will be donated to the Community Challenge.
Harry Bean: Appreciation for the voters who placed their trust in him
To all of the residents in Gilford, Gilmanton, and Ward 2 Laconia who placed their trust in me to represent them in Concord, I am honored and I thank you. I will fulfill my duties to the best of my abilities. Merry Christmas and happy New Year.
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
Dover, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade 2022: Pictures and Video
The Dover Holiday Parade made a triumphant return on Sunday, with plans already in the works for an even bigger parade in 2023. Cochecho Friends took on the responsibility of putting together the parade with the help of a cadre of volunteers that put in an 8 hour day on Sunday to make the parade a reality. Dover City Councilman Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, along with Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends, led the effort.
Michael B. Frye, 72
Michael Basil Frye, 72, of Moultonborough, left us on Nov. 4. Born April 23, 1950, to the late Clarence and Yvonne Frye of Moultonborough, Michael attended Moultonborough Central and then continued on to Kingswood High School. Michael spent a good part of his life as a logger and will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. Fishing and hunting were passions of his, and his knowledge and love for the forest and its wildlife were unmatched. Sandwich Notch and northern New Hampshire were special places for Michael as he spent many hours camping in the back woods.
Dorothy Frawley, 88
LACONIA — Dorothy Frawley, 88, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away on Nov. 24. Dorothy is survived by the love of her life, David Brown, whom she married in 2014 in a ceremony officiated by the captain onboard the cruise ship M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Almost Sold Out: The Ever-Popular Candlelight Stroll in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
One of the most popular events of the holiday season is strolling under the stars along the lantern-lit streets and decorations, taking in the rich history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Can you believe it's already here? That time-honored tradition is back for its 43rd season, when people travel from all...
Richard Harlow, 94
Richard "Dick" “Turk” Harlow of Center Harbor, formerly of Melrose, Massachusetts, passed away on Nov. 20, at age 94. Born in Everett, Massachusetts, on Sept. 30, 1928, Dick was the son of the late Charles and Ellen Harlow. Dick was a 1947 graduate of Melrose High School and last living member of 1946 Melrose High state champion football team and member of the Melrose High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and was then employed by John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance for 39 years before retiring in 1987.
Beverly Beane, 71
CONCORD — Beverly Beane, 71, of Concord, passed away at her home on Nov. 26. Beverly was born on May 18, 1951, in Laconia, the daughter of Roger H. Beane and Marjorie (Ogilvie) Beane.
New Medical Mobile Unit to provide health care for city’s homeless population
MANCHESTER, NH — Just as the colder weather hits the region, Manchester has a new resource to care for the most vulnerable population. The Health Care for the Homeless Program of Manchester (HCH), a collaboration between the City of Manchester Health Department (MHD) and Catholic Medical Center (CMC), is launching Manchester Mobile Health Care. Staffed with members of CMC’s Street Medicine Team, this mobile clinic will be accessible to the homeless and medically underserved of all ages in Manchester.
Donald N. Bossey Sr., 86
LACONIA — Donald N. Bossey Sr., 86, of New Hope Drive, passed away on Nov. 23, at his home surrounded by family. Born on Sept. 2, 1936, to the late Raymond and Lucy Horner Bossey, Don lived his early years in Lincoln.
Roger W. Poirrier, 91
LACONIA — Roger W. “Pete” William Poirrier, 91, a lifelong resident of Laconia, passed away on Nov. 19, at his home after a period of declining health with his wife of 46 years by his side. Pete was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Laconia, son to...
Boxes of Love for the Homeless give back to Granite Staters in need
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Granite State organization is trying to spread hope through boxes of love. Boxes of Love for the Homeless puts together care packages for the homeless with everything from food, to clothes and survival gear. The cost of things has gone up not only impacting their...
Robert S. Dawes, 77
Robert “Bob” Stephen Dawes, 77, succumbed to complications from Parkinson’s disease on Nov. 10, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown. Bob was the eldest child born to the late Robert E. and Barbara F. Stevens Dawes in the Verdun borough of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. As a child Bob, his parents and brothers Phillip and Lorne immigrated to the United States. He graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School, now Winnisquam Regional, and attended New England College in Henniker for two years before joining the workforce.
Manchester Community College Division 1 Championship: Bedford 15, Londonderry 14
10th seeded Bedford wins the Championship over #1 Londonderry. The Bedford Bulldogs are NH Division 1 State Champs after a thrilling come-from-behind 15-14 win over Londonderry at Exeter High School. Bedford trailed 14-12 with 2:08 remaining and the ball at their own 11 yard line before going on a Championship winning drive that ended on Colby Snow's 27 yard FG with 13 seconds left.
A wish comes true for Ellah
TILTON — It’s a Thanksgiving lesson for all of us: Stay optimistic for your wishes to come true, and be grateful when anything wonderful happens. In the meantime, live each day to the fullest. Ellah Murray, age 5, was born prematurely with a seriously damaged throat that made...
Derek C. Marshall, 79
Derek Crofton Marshall passed away on Nov. 20, at his home in Sandwich. Born Dec. 4, 1942, in Grantham, England, Derek moved with his parents to Redding, Connecticut, at age 10. A graduate of the first class of Joel Barlow High School in 1961, where he met his wife, Linda Whitworth, Marshall attended Columbia University through ROTC. The couple married on June 12, 1965, in Easton, Connecticut, and moved to Japan in 1965 where he served as lieutenant junior grade in the U.S. Navy. Marshall and his wife Linda were so inspired by the culture and arts in Japan that they returned to Japan in 1970 to study ceramics at the Kyoto University of the Arts. In 1971 Marshall opened the Sandwich Kiln, in Sandwich, which would develop into Derek Marshall Lighting.
Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH
After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
Katherine F. Mulgrew, 83
GILFORD — Katherine "Kaye" Frances (Hauser) Mulgrew, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, with her loving family nearby. Kaye, the daughter of Daniel and Catherine (Maguire) Hauser, was born on July 2, 1939, in Boston, was raised in Newton, Massachusetts, and later in Amherst, where she had wonderful memories of riding horses and of her favorite teacher and soon-to-be brother-in-law, Harry.
Why I Love My City: Manchester, New Hampshire
Lauren Getts, a proud resident of Manchester, New Hampshire, is the co-founder of Dog Hop Transport, a long-distance private pet transportation company. With safety and comfort in mind, the company’s fleet of Tesla Model Y SUVs transports pups across the contiguous United States and Canada. Getts also is the...
