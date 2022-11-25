Derek Crofton Marshall passed away on Nov. 20, at his home in Sandwich. Born Dec. 4, 1942, in Grantham, England, Derek moved with his parents to Redding, Connecticut, at age 10. A graduate of the first class of Joel Barlow High School in 1961, where he met his wife, Linda Whitworth, Marshall attended Columbia University through ROTC. The couple married on June 12, 1965, in Easton, Connecticut, and moved to Japan in 1965 where he served as lieutenant junior grade in the U.S. Navy. Marshall and his wife Linda were so inspired by the culture and arts in Japan that they returned to Japan in 1970 to study ceramics at the Kyoto University of the Arts. In 1971 Marshall opened the Sandwich Kiln, in Sandwich, which would develop into Derek Marshall Lighting.

SANDWICH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO