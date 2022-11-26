ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

“These Had A Chokehold On Almost Every Millennial”: Adults Desperately Miss These Nostalgic Discontinued Foods (And I Forgot All About Some Of Them)

By Ross Yoder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7tHo_0jNm0BqB00

If you've ever wondered where all your favorite childhood snacks and drinks went, then you and I have a lot in common. Many of the foods, candies, and beverages that millennials grew up with definitely stood the test of time...but TBH, I think some of the best ones were discontinued (for dramatic or very low-key reasons) somewhere along the way.

These are just some of the items that I, a generally nostalgic '90s kid, am simply dying to get back – and I have a funny feeling that I'm not alone on many of these.

1. Wonder Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMnWp_0jNm0BqB00

Remember that catchy jingle ? "Oh I wonder, wonder what's in a Wonder Ball?" Apparently, the answer is: a choking hazard. Unsurprisingly, the original mid-'90s Wonder Ball was pulled off of shelves because the toys inside presented a severe choking hazard to small kids. They were re-released in the '00s with candy on the inside. Less fun, but probably safer.

Nestlé

2. Hi-C Ecto Cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oOQf_0jNm0BqB00

This drink was absolutely legendary. Originally released as part of a promotion for the 1989 film Ghostbusters II , its hype outlasted that of the movie and it was sold as Ecto Cooler until 2001 — likely because it was just so darn delicious.

Coca-Cola / Via youtube.com

3. Philadelphia Cheesecake Snack Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQPVy_0jNm0BqB00

There are nearly 40,000 signatures on an impassioned Change.org petition to start manufacturing these sweet treats again, yet we still don't have our beloved cheesecake bars back 😭. This, my friends, is a sure sign of the apocalypse. While the internet is absolutely overflowing with copycat recipes, none of them will ever bring back the totally revolutionary original, and that's simply a crime.

Kraft / Via youtube.com

4. PB Crisps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MR2w_0jNm0BqB00

If you miss these as much as I do, you'll be thrilled to know that there's an entire website dedicated to bringing them back.

Twitter: @PBCrispsFanatic

But back in 2017, Jim at Planters — who must be in charge of customer service or something — gave the people the intel they were looking for, sad as it may be:

@jonstefaniak @RealJoltCola @MrPeanut We appreciate the love for PB Crisps, unfortunately, there was not enough consumer demand for us to continue producing it. TY!

@JimatPlanters 01:14 AM - 16 Sep 2017

5. Creme Savers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piTqZ_0jNm0BqB00

These '90s hard candies slapped in a way that's still pretty impossible to explain. That said, after delighting Creme Savers fans (aka everyone) for many years, they were quietly discontinued in the early 2010s. But! As of this year, anyone who mourned the painful loss of these sweet 'n' creamy candies can grab a bag at Big Lots...and Big lots only.

Nabisco / Via kroger.com

6. Hubba Bubba Bubble Jug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZKSw_0jNm0BqB00

There's nothing like shaking up a pink plastic container of powdered bubble gum, "chugging" it, then chewing it until it forms into a more-or-less flavorless mass of gum. This stuff lost its flavor real fast, but whatever. I was into it.

Even Redditors can't figure out exactly why this one was discontinued, but if you're yearning to once again fill your mouth with sand gum, you're in luck: Old Time Candy sells a version of this childhood favorite that they call "Sneaky Stardust," and I gotta say...it looks like the real deal.

Mars, Inc. / Via candywarehouse.com

7. Jell-O Pudding Pops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZbJ4_0jNm0BqB00

Jell-O Pudding Pops might just be the most quintessential example of "new-and-improved" not meaning "better." These icy, creamy treats were all the rage in the '80s and increased in popularity in the '90s...but they eventually ceased to turn a profit . General Foods licensed the Jell-O brand to Popsicle, who made their own version of the original Pudding Pop, but they just weren't the same as the original. Ultimately, Pudding Pops were pulled out of the freezer section forever, though KraftHeinz does have a DIY recipe listed on their website. (Will it be as good as actual Pudding Pops? NO.)

KraftHeinz / Via youtube.com

8. McSalad Shakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAzDd_0jNm0BqB00

Fast food joints still trying to serve us salad: Just copy the damn McSalad Shaker. McDonald's first foray into the salad arena tasted just OK, but getting to shake it all up with your mediocre-at-best dressing in a container that very closely resembled a McFlurry container was a priceless experience.

McDonald's / Via reddit.com

9. Orbitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzCTf_0jNm0BqB00

The drink's slogan, "texturally enhanced alternative beverage," honestly wins the award for the cringiest of all time. Actually, I lied! Their ad campaign that invited consumers to "embark on a tour into the bowels of the Orbiterium" definitely takes the cake.

Look, maybe this stuff wasn't great. Tiny gelatin balls floating around a clear bottle of syrupy liquid certainly doesn't sound appetizing to me, but the novelty of it all?! Untouched. Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on your POV — Orbitz was discontinued for good in 1997...the same year it was released. Yikes, yikes, yikes.

u/Uppanotch / Via reddit.com

10. Yogos

a hoard of teenagers pile through the @KelloggsUS HQ, all chanting one thing. YOGOS YOGOS YOGOS YOGOSYOGOSYOGOS

@xumaims 10:17 PM - 31 Dec 2017

11. Keebler Magic Middles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYxzu_0jNm0BqB00

These cooks were better than "magic," they were heaven. Fudgy on the inside, perfectly crumbly on the outside, and I miss them daily.

These fan-favorite cookies were discontinued rather unceremoniously in 2011, just 10 years after they began production. The reason? This claim isn't verified, but legend has it that Keebler pulled Magic Middles so they could use the equipment that manufactured them for another product.

Kellogg's / Via youtube.com

12. Sprite Remix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CWP2_0jNm0BqB00

Tropical Sprite Remix lives in my head rent-free. The soda was originally released in 2002 in three flavors: Berryclear, Aruba Jam, and Tropical. Sprite Remix only made it three years before it was discontinued due to poor sales. It was (and I mean this with every fiber of my being) a true tragedy, as I've yet to taste a soda as genuinely refreshing as this stuff was.

Coca-Cola / Via parkstmarket.com

13. Hershey's Kissables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDWN1_0jNm0BqB00

To put it mildly — M&Ms could never. The extra-thick candy crunch on the outside of their candy kisses was cute, proudly rainbow-colored, and actually tasted really good. Not gonna lie, I still dream of these.

Hershey's

14. Rold Gold Honey Mustard Pretzels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKSjX_0jNm0BqB00

For reasons that literally no one can figure out, Frito-Lay quietly pulled these off the shelves forever and replaced them with a less-good "cheddar" variety. The internet may be full of copycat recipes to get as close as possible to the sticky-sweet 'n' tangy flavor of the original, but until Frito-Lay decides to bring these back for good, I'll let you in on a little secret. The similar flavor from Dot's Pretzels is 95% as good as the Rold Gold one.

Frito-Lay / Via walmart.com

15. Hershey's Swoops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yolli_0jNm0BqB00

Whatever you thought of these chip-shaped chocolates, their instantly recognizable TV ad still plays in my mind to this very day. " Swoop , there it is" was a marketing triumph. Some hypothesize that they were discontinued due to their serving sizes. They were shaped like Pringles, and if you know anything about Pringles, you know how easy it is to devour an entire can in mere minutes. Swoops came six to a pack, so if you're eating them at a Pringle's rate, they'll be gone pretty quickly. For many consumers, it may have just not been worth it.

Hershey's / Via youtube.com

16. Cheetos Twisted Puffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWKQE_0jNm0BqB00

There's always been one Cheeto to rule them all. That, my friends, is the untouchable Twisted Puff. Many Cheetos products have come and gone, but IMO, Twisted Puffs were the greatest loss of all. Fans (me) praised their "softer crunch" that other Cheetos products just couldn't compare to, as well as their ability to hold a whooooole lotta cheesiness with all that spiral surface area. Regardless, Frito-Lay discontinued the beloved snack in 2013.

Frito-Lay / Via youtube.com

17. Ice Breakers Liquid Ice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyfcB_0jNm0BqB00

Legend has it these ultra-powerful mints were discontinued when they acquired a reputation for being "bitter," which is likely a result of the artificial sweetener used in them. IMO, no other mint will ever compare. Seriously, these would give you fresh breath for days — and if nothing else, I'll always cherish watching Jessica Simpson realize that they're both "liquid and ice" in that viral TV ad .

Hershey / Via amazon.com

18. Betty Crocker Warm Delights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7xvF_0jNm0BqB00

My aunt used to keep these just-add-water dessert bowls in her pantry at all times, and TBH, they were delicious. As the self-proclaimed president of the Warm Delights fan club, I have a theory. Since each and every container of Warm Delights came in its own plastic serving bowl (bad for the environment!), I think Betty replaced them with the Mug Treats line since they're likely more cost-efficient to produce and use a lot less packaging.

General Mills / Via amazon.com

19. McDonald's Snack Wraps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdYlv_0jNm0BqB00

In 2016, McDonald's removed Snack Wraps from their American menu. We'll never know exactly why, though one Redditor claims a possible reason for their discontinuation was the time it took to make each wrap, which reduced overall profits as a result. In 2021, Snack Wrap diehards felt all the excitement when a TikToker, claiming to be a McDonald's employee, announced that they were coming back for good , but McDonald's has since stated that "there are no plans to bring Snack Wraps back to nationwide menus in the US or Canada." If you ever got to experience one of these, you know just how devastating that is.

Johannes Simon / Getty Images

20. Flintstones Push-Ups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNISf_0jNm0BqB00

I yabba-dabba-DO miss these frozen treats every day of my damn life. Technically, these still exist as "Push-Ups," sans any Flintstones branding. But if there aren't illustrations of the entire Flintstones fam all over my frozen treat, I'll have to pass.

Nestlé

21. Ouch! Bubble Gum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kn4gh_0jNm0BqB00

There's never been a gum that's lost its flavor as fast as Hubba Bubba's tinned Ouch! gum. Regardless, it's definitely the most fun I've ever had chomping on a piece of bubble gum, and only Fruit Stripes could come in a close second for those temporary tattoos on the wrapper.

u/UR-NotAsGoodAsCoffee / Via reddit.com

22. Cotton Candy Bubble Yum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQpwg_0jNm0BqB00

Speaking of gum: The real ones know that Cotton Candy was hands down the best Bubble Yum flavor, but although Bubble Yum is still technically around, this flavor disappeared into the void. Because we can never have nice things, apparently General Mills only manufactures two flavors of Bubble Yum these days: Original, and Jolly Rancher Blue Raspberry (?!?!). Neither of which is Cotton Candy.

The Hershey Company / Via youtube.com

23. Bagel-fuls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rm0qH_0jNm0BqB00

Bagel-fuls walked so Bantam Bagels — you know, the bagel bites with cream cheese filling at Starbucks — could run. Popping one of these bad boys into the toaster and burning my mouth on the molten cream cheese filling was peak millennial nostalgia. Sadly, Kraft discontinued the Bagel-fuls line around 2010 , after just a few years of production. 16-year-old me was sad about it.

Kraft / Via instacart.com

24. Tato Skins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MdXy_0jNm0BqB00

Apparently, these were actually made with real potato skins?! Legend has it that these same chips, originally manufactured by Keebler, were sold to Inventure Foods which then brought 'em back as the TGI Friday's potato skins...but the original Tato Skins were so much better. The cheddar and bacon flavor?! *Chef's kiss.*

Keebler

25. Pizzarias Pizza Chips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqF22_0jNm0BqB00

We may never know exactly what happened to these zesty, crunchy chips — which is especially mysterious considering the fact that Keebler once described them as “the most successful savory snack debut in their history." This might ruffle some feathers but...I'd take these over Doritos any day.

u/athinnes / Via reddit.com

26. Bug Pops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWryI_0jNm0BqB00

There was simply nothing better than letting those frozen bug gummies slowly defrost in your mouth (while pretending you were an actual character from The Lion King ), and I still long to feel that immense joy again.

u/JamieMadRocks / Via reddit.com

27. Crystal Pepsi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8x0B_0jNm0BqB00

Drinking crystal clear cola made for a kind of puzzling experience, but there's no denying this stuff was delicious. After being discontinued just two years after its launch, Pepsi has teased us numerous times with limited-release promotions — most recently in 2022 when they shared 300 bottles with lucky Twitter users. (If you were one of them, I hate you for it.)

PepsiCo

28. McDonald's Fried Apple Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gr5dz_0jNm0BqB00

When the "healthy eating" movement swept through American fast-food establishments in the '90s, McDonald's handheld apple pies changed from ultra-crispy, deep-fried treats to baked, usually soggy afterthoughts. You can, however, still find deep-fried versions of this fan-favorite dessert...you'll just have to step outside of the continental US. Countries like the UK, Mexico, Brazil, and Greece still carry the deep-fried version, as well as McDonald's locations in Hawaii. So, like, if you somehow couldn't find a great reason to visit Hawaii before, getting your hands on one of these nostalgic classics might just be worth booking that flight.

McDonald's

29. Taco Bell's Caramel Apple Empanada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBh2z_0jNm0BqB00

I'm not saying that Taco Bell's take on the McDonald's Apple was better than the source material...but I'm not not saying that. When the fan-favorite dessert was discontinued in 2019 (they had a good go!), a Taco Bell spokesperson said the following: “Even the sweetest things in life don’t last forever. While we are sad to confirm that the beloved Caramel Apple Empanada is no longer on menus nationwide, we encourage fans to spread their appreciation to our other amazing desserts."

u/tacobellblake via Reddit / Via reddit.com

30. Starburst Fruit Twists

Hot take: Twizzlers are usually trash, and these discontinued candies proved it. Starburst Fruit Twists were similar to Twizzlers in shape, but that's about it. The flavors were bold and fruity, and the texture was soft and chewy — a far cry from the dense formula of the classic Twizzler.

Apparently, these were discontinued due to poor sales, but some fans theorize that Hershey's, which manufactures Twizzlers, actually paid them off so Twizzlers wouldn't have any competition. Who knows!

u/candyandglitter / Via reddit.com

31. Nestlé BonBons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLlQj_0jNm0BqB00

True BonBons fans know that Dibs will never, ever compete when it comes to bite-size, snackable frozen ice cream treats. Believe it or not, there was a time when you could get a container of these for less than a dollar at the movies...but eventually, Nestlé revamped the brand with the launch of Dibs and phased BonBons out entirely.

Nestlé / Via youtube.com

32. Rice Krispies Treats Cereal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKsQz_0jNm0BqB00

Rice Krispies? Fine. Rice Krispies Treats ? Better. Rice Krispies Treats cereal ?! Untouched. Like many of these nostalgic faves, Rice Krispies Treats Cereal was phased out, made a comeback with a slightly modified (read: less good) formula, and was then discontinued for good. In fact, Kellogg's confirmed this via Twitter in 2020, so it's not looking great for the RKT Cereal stans. That said, some Redditors swear that they're still able to find boxes of this stuff in their local Walmarts, so if you're desperate for your sugary rice cereal kick, it might be worth investigating.

Kellogg's / Via walmart.com

33. Pizza Hut's Hershey Dunkers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gx5KR_0jNm0BqB00

Honestly, these weren't all that special. They were basically just breadsticks with little chocolaty chunks on the top. But something about dipping them into that molten Hershey's chocolate bath that would inevitably get all over your hands and face was the definition of bliss. I'd argue that these were the best thing to ever come out of Pizza Hut, TBH.

Pizza Hut

34. Slice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEYRr_0jNm0BqB00

This fruit-flavored soda was introduced by PepsiCo in the '80s and positioned in the soft drink market as a competitor to other popular lemon-lime sodas, like Sprite and 7-Up. Slice , however, originally contained "10% fruit juice," which set it apart from the others. By the '90s, Pepsi got rid of the fruit juice entirely...which basically meant it was just like its competitors. In 2020, Pepsi replaced Slice with Sierra Mist in most markets.

PepsiCo / Via youtube.com

35. Squeezits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xn9B_0jNm0BqB00

In a world of squeezable, syrupy-sweet "fruit" drinks that came in kid-approved plastic bottles, Squeezits ruled them all. So yeah, I'm saying that Kool-Aid Bursts couldn't hold a candle to these nostalgic drinks. While Squeezits were all the rage for a long while, they were totally discontinued in 2001 when sales started slipping. As for why sales weren't so hot? It's hard to say exactly why, but it likely coincided with the general downfall of kid-oriented foods packed with loads of artificial colors and flavors...and yes, these things were literally neon, so...

General Mills

36. Butterfinger BB's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B26em_0jNm0BqB00

While I don't really love a regular Butterfinger bar, Butterfinger BB's were, to put it simply, iconic. Maybe it was just that viral Simpsons ad campaign , but these had a chokehold on almost every millennial...until they were discontinued in 2006 after 14 years in production. We'll never know exactly why, but some folks hypothesize it had something to do with the fact that they were, well, pretty messy to eat. But licking the melted chocolate off your grubby lil' fingers was the best part of eating these, am I right?

u/KingLuchini / Via reddit.com

37. Reese's Bites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbMp9_0jNm0BqB00

Like Butterfinger BB's, Reese's really figured out the ultimate method for packing all the goodness of their original candy into the most portable, delicious form ever. Sure, they may have melted at the actual speed of light, but they were so worth every last messy morsel of chocolate coating your fingers. Allegedly, Hershey's halted production of Reese's Bites in the early 2000s when parents complained that the tiny, ball-shaped candies could present a choking hazard for young kids.

u/corymatt / Via reddit.com

38. Kudos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAwc6_0jNm0BqB00

The original Kudos bars were available in three flavors: chocolate chip, peanut butter, and fudge. But what I really remember are the flavors of the 2011 rebrand, which incorporated Mars candies like Dove chocolate, M&M's, and Snickers. I ate a Kudos bar for breakfast more times than I'd care to admit, so perhaps the downfall of Kudos came about when people realized that maybe a literal candy bar (with granola!) wasn't the complete breakfast it was branded as.

Mars

39. Ritz Bits S'mores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNT5p_0jNm0BqB00

I'm genuinely curious about something: They kept Ritz Bitz Cheddar and Peanut Butter flavors on the shelves but decided to nix the greatest flavor of all time?! The brand went on the record via Twitter in 2016 to state that "Ritz Bits S'mores has been discontinued," and I've personally been waiting for these little bites of perfection to come back ever since.

Christie

40. Fruit String Thing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYJjf_0jNm0BqB00

They were endlessly fun, they got stuck in every lil' nook and cranny of your teeth, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. Betty Crocker really outdid herself with these, particularly when it came down to how darn exciting it was to unwrap one of these and slurp it up.

Fruit String Thing was pulled off of shelves in the early 2000s, with many citing that it was likely due to the "new wave" of healthy snacks being marketed to children. Plus, Betty Crocker sold and continues to sell two other massively popular fruit snacks in the same market, Fruit Roll-Ups and Fruit Gushers, so the competition was pretty intense.

General Mills / Via youtube.com

41. Heinz EZ Squirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2t9N_0jNm0BqB00

You either loved it or you really lost your appetite over it. No matter where you fell, Heinz's truly wild line of colorful ketchup definitely took America by storm in the early '00s. Originally released in Blastin' Green as a promo for the first Shrek film, kids went absolutely nuts for this stuff. But it wasn't long before kids simply lost interest, sales dwindled, and they pulled the line altogether in 2006.

Heinz / Via youtube.com

42. Cheese Nips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFfCc_0jNm0BqB00

Admitting this makes me an inherently chaotic person, but these were way better than Cheez-Its. I always found them to be crunchier and more satisfying to chomp on, and I even liked the cheddar-y flavor better. Some people think that Nabisco discontinued the crackers in 2020, but others think they still exist (but are harder to find as a result of COVID-era shortages). Either way, I haven't seen these in a hot minute — so if you find these at your local store, give me a holler.

Nabisco

43. Fruitopia

Feel like shit, just want her back

@treylane 12:16 PM - 22 Nov 2021

44. Altoids Sours

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08u7re_0jNm0BqB00

I saved the best for last. As a millennial with fond memories of sucking on these ridiculously sour "mints," I guess I always thought these were discontinued because they were so aggressively sour. Not quite a Warheads-level sour, but I'm pretty sure I walked around with ulcers in my mouth whenever I had a metal tin of these in my backpack. Well, I was wrong.

According to Bustle, who reached out to Altoids' parent company, Mars, "they just weren't popular enough to warrant continued production." Considering the fact that expired tins of Altoids Sours have sold for up to $1,000 on eBay, I ~personally~ find this a bit hard to believe...but regardless, I'm anxiously awaiting the moment when Altoids brings these fan favorites back.

eBay

What's your favorite discontinued food item ever? Or are there any that we missed? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Greyson F

Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant Opening

By Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: El Paso Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
EL PASO, TX
Greyson F

Restaurant Closes Less Than 1 Month After Opening

A restaurant has closed in less than one month.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Nobody has ever said opening a restaurant would be easy. In fact, while restaurants are some of the most prevalent small businesses around, they are also the fastest to fold. According to Menu Cover, 44 percent of restaurants fail within the first year, while another 33 percent fail in year two, and 23 percent of restaurants fail in year three. When it is all said and done, the average restaurant’s lifespan is somewhere between 8 and 10 years (which means there are some restaurants built to last that are dragging the average higher to make up for the other failed businesses). Those trends are true just about everywhere in the United States, including metro Phoenix. However, one particular restaurant didn’t just fail in its first year. It failed in its first month.
PHOENIX, AZ
CNET

Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
Greyson F

Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell Employees

A popular restaurant closed without telling employees until they were leaving.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For anyone who loves a good sandwich, it’s almost impossible to beat the classic New York-style deli. When heaping mounds of cured meat are topped on top of expertly baked bread, and just enough sauces and toppings are tossed in, it truly is a meal made in heaven. Sure, there are plenty of other sub-sandwich shops and basic toasted BLTs served in dozens of restaurants around town, but when it comes to mountains of fresh ingredients, it’s tough to pass up a New York-style sandwich. The problem is, in metro Phoenix, one of the once popular locations is closing down for good.
TEMPE, AZ
TheStreet

Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item

Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale

Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy