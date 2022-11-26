“These Had A Chokehold On Almost Every Millennial”: Adults Desperately Miss These Nostalgic Discontinued Foods (And I Forgot All About Some Of Them)
If you've ever wondered where all your favorite childhood snacks and drinks went, then you and I have a lot in common. Many of the foods, candies, and beverages that millennials grew up with definitely stood the test of time...but TBH, I think some of the best ones were discontinued (for dramatic or very low-key reasons) somewhere along the way.
These are just some of the items that I, a generally nostalgic '90s kid, am simply dying to get back – and I have a funny feeling that I'm not alone on many of these.
Comments / 2