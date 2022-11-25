Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
okcfox.com
Blue Whale of Catoosa lights up for the holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
okcfox.com
Man arrested after family Monopoly game turns violent, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after they say a family game of Monopoly turned violent. Officers were called to a shots fired call near Admiral and Mingo just before 6:30 p.m. The caller identified the suspect as John Armstrong, saying he chased her down and fired a shot at her and her father.
okcfox.com
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
okcfox.com
Muskogee man hit, killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker along Highway 69
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man working to put a vehicle on a wrecker on the side of the highway died after he was hit by an oncoming car. Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to Highway 69 just south of County Road 750 near Wagoner.
okcfox.com
Bird flu outbreak sparing Oklahoma birds, raising chicken, turkey prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza is causing trouble for anyone with birds, from large-scale growers, to the family with small flocks in their backyards. HPAI is highly contagious and extremely deadly to birds. There aren’t any active cases in Oklahoma but people will see a rise...
okcfox.com
Tim Tebow named keynote speaker for OBU's annual student scholarship fundraiser gala
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick and former professional baseball player, will be the keynote speaker at Oklahoma Baptist University’s annual Green and Gold Gala on March 28, 2023. The annual event, which will be held at the...
okcfox.com
Jennings woman killed in fatal crash in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Friday that left a woman dead near Carney in Lincoln County. Officials say 64-year-old Teresa Jennings of Jennings was involved in a crash with another driver on Highway-177 when she was killed. Jennings was pronounced dead at the...
okcfox.com
2022 holiday shipping deadlines
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With December here and Christmas near, holiday packages will soon appear. But to make sure they're on time, don't forget the shipping deadline. Dec. 17 – Retail Ground Service & First-Class Mail Service. Dec. 19 – Priority Mail Service. Dec. 23 – Priority...
Comments / 0