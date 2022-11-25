ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

WWMTCw

76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
moderncampground.com

Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury

One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

28 inches of snow falls in county

Area snowfall from last week’s pre-Thanksgiving winter snowstorm saw approximately 28 inches of snow reported in Gobles, and more than 20 inches recorded in Paw Paw during the four-day storm that closed many area schools on Friday. By Monday, Nov. 21, the storm had passed, and blue skies returned to the area. However, Mother Nature left her mark, as shown in several photos, including a snow packed walkway near Briggs Pond, Paw Paw. As temperatures reached the mid-30s on Monday, water is shown spilling from the two tubes below the covered pedestrian bridge.
GOBLES, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into creek, closing Ottawa County highway

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An interstate highway near Grand Rapids was closed for a few hours Friday night as police rescued the driver of a submerged vehicle. At about 7:11 p.m. Nov. 25, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on westbound I-196, just west of the Kenowa Avenue overpass in Georgetown Township, eastern Ottawa County.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Elkhart child died in accident just hours before her sixth birthday

An Elkhart family is grieving Saturday as they mourn the loss of five-year-old Jayleighana Mathenia . She was killed Friday after being hit by a truck while trying to cross the road. Police say the vehicle involved was a Ford F-250 going northbound in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street...
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

