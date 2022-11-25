Read full article on original website
Related
Obama says ‘we’d have a very different Supreme Court’ if Democrats had kept the Senate in 2014
Former President Obama on Saturday said that the makeup of the Supreme Court would be very different if Democrats had held onto the Senate in the 2014 midterms, laying out the importance of this midterm cycle, particularly on the future of reproductive rights. “If we had kept the Senate in...
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
Whatever the outcome of the midterms, don’t expect Republicans to return to ‘normal’
In 2010, the then conservative Canadian-American commentator David Frum feared that the conservative Tea Party movement would radicalize the Republican party, which would bring it short-term gain but long-term loss. Two years later, after some unconventional Tea Party candidates had defeated establishment “Republicans in name only” in primaries to then lose in the general elections – like Christine “I’m not a witch” O’Donnell in Delaware or Richard “God intended your rape child” Mourdock in Indiana – the Republican establishment successfully blamed the Tea Party movement for the party’s electoral defeats and regained control, albeit, as it turned out in 2015, for just a few years.
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
Amy Coney Barrett joked about abortion rights protesters to a room of right-wing lawyers
At the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention, the Justice said the applause she received was nicer than listening to pro-choice protesters.
The Midterms Proved Americans Are Done Waiting for Congress to Protect Abortion Rights
When it was clear, late on election night, that a majority of Kentucky voters had rejected a measure that would have carved the right to abortion access out of the state’s constitution, Tamarra Wieder, the director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky, headed to a dive bar in Louisville to celebrate. The win wasn’t unexpected, but the reception her team got at the bar was. “They all came over to our table and cheered us,” Wieder remembers. “We started bawling.” “We felt very strongly going into this election that we were going to win because of all of the...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
buzzfeednews.com
Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate
Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
msn.com
Biden quickly regrets making news on abortion at press conference: 'I shouldn't have answered your question'
President Biden made news when he said he wasn't confident in codifying abortion rights legislation Monday, but he seemed to regret doing it, telling a reporter he "shouldn't have answered" his question. At the end of a solo press conference in Indonesia, after Biden took pre-planned questions from several reporters,...
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority
The results of about two dozen congressional races across the country are still outstanding and all Republicans need to successfully flip the chamber (and retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are seven of them. So far, after Tuesday’s midterm elections results, Republicans have secured 211 seats of the chamber's 435 members...
Mitch McConnell laments that there's no stopping Trump from inserting himself into Georgia's Senate race but says the runoff gives Republicans 'another chance to get it right'
Mitch McConnell called Georgia's Senate runoff a second chance to still win a seat. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker face voters again on December 6. McConnell said he can't keep Trump from messing with Georgia politics like he did in 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Republicans set their sights on unseating longtime Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown
Though no GOP candidates have announced intentions to run against Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan said he's considering mounting a challenge in 2024
US bishops concerned gay marriage bill will punish 'reasonable and sincere' religious objectors
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced concern about the likely passage of the President Biden administration's Respect for Marriage Act.
The House Race That Shows Why Republicans Collapsed in the Midterms
To understand why Republicans are on course to barely capture control of the House of Representatives in precedent-defying midterm elections, a district all the way on the other side of the country from Washington, D.C., might be the best place to look. In Washington State’s Third District, the Democrat Marie...
The Backlash To Losing Roe v. Wade Is Just Getting Started
The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision upending abortion rights helped Democrats stave off a “red wave.” It will continue to play a pivotal role in future elections.
Comments / 0