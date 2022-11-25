ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Guardian

Whatever the outcome of the midterms, don’t expect Republicans to return to ‘normal’

In 2010, the then conservative Canadian-American commentator David Frum feared that the conservative Tea Party movement would radicalize the Republican party, which would bring it short-term gain but long-term loss. Two years later, after some unconventional Tea Party candidates had defeated establishment “Republicans in name only” in primaries to then lose in the general elections – like Christine “I’m not a witch” O’Donnell in Delaware or Richard “God intended your rape child” Mourdock in Indiana – the Republican establishment successfully blamed the Tea Party movement for the party’s electoral defeats and regained control, albeit, as it turned out in 2015, for just a few years.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

The Midterms Proved Americans Are Done Waiting for Congress to Protect Abortion Rights

When it was clear, late on election night, that a majority of Kentucky voters had rejected a measure that would have carved the right to abortion access out of the state’s constitution, Tamarra Wieder, the director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky, headed to a dive bar in Louisville to celebrate. The win wasn’t unexpected, but the reception her team got at the bar was. “They all came over to our table and cheered us,” Wieder remembers. “We started bawling.” “We felt very strongly going into this election that we were going to win because of all of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell laments that there's no stopping Trump from inserting himself into Georgia's Senate race but says the runoff gives Republicans 'another chance to get it right'

Mitch McConnell called Georgia's Senate runoff a second chance to still win a seat. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker face voters again on December 6. McConnell said he can't keep Trump from messing with Georgia politics like he did in 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said...
GEORGIA STATE

