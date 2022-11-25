Read full article on original website
Wednesday Bests a Netflix Viewership Record Set by Stranger Things 4
Netflix’s Wednesday scared up a big audience during its opening week. The supernatural-infused mystery series about the Addams daughter and her stint at Nevermore Academy amassed 341.23 million hours viewed since its Nov. 23 debut, marking a new record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. The previous record holder was Stranger Things 4, which totaled 335.01 million hours viewed for the week of May 30–June 5. Placing second behind Wednesday for the week gone by was 1899 (with nearly 88 million hours viewed), followed by The Crown Season 5 (42.4 million hours viewed), Dead to Me Season 5 (33.3 million hours viewed) and Manifest Season 4 (21.6 million hours viewed). TVLine readers gave the Wednesday series premiere an average grade of “A-,” while the finale and the season as a whole (vote below) both averaged a solid “A.” More from TVLineThat '90s Show Sets Release Date -- Kitty and Red Return in First TeaserWednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)Was TWD's Death Toll Too Low? Did Wednesday Channel Harry Potter? Was Yellowstone Too Punchy? And More Qs
Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to get your personalised music data
Spotify Wrapped is back this week and we’re excited!Described as “deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022”, subscribers get to find out their personalised music data. The app reveals user’s favourite songs, artists, podcasts, and genres from the past year, as well as the amount of minutes you spent listening to music on the app, as well as the overall mood of your music. They’ll even tell you if you’re in the top one per cent of fans for your favourite artists. Last year, Spotify surprised users that ranked among its top listeners with...
