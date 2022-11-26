ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LAST DAY: Get Inside Carolina for 75% Off!

These are exciting times to be a Tar Heels sports fan, and we're excited this week to offer our No. 1 subscription offer of the year. Get the subscription with the best UNC team coverage, the best recruiting scoop, the best insiders, the best community -- at the best possible price: 75% off your first year of Inside Carolina. The offer ends on Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Make sure you don't miss out on this offer!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Houston dethrones UNC in AP Top 25 as new No. 1 team as Tar Heels plummet

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy