Casper, WY

Local shoppers turn out for Small Business Saturday, Black Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Shops throughout Casper were bustling with activity today and Friday as local shoppers took advantage of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. For many local businesses, the surge in customers is a sign that COVID-19 is getting ever further away in the rearview mirror. Among...
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/21/22–11/27/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
RMP: Roughly 2,000 customers without power early Sunday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — More than 2,000 customers are without power on Sunday morning. According to Rocky Mountain Power, the outage was first reported at 6:53 a.m. and affects 2,095 customers in central Casper in the 82601 and 82604 ZIP codes. The cause of the outage is under investigation, according to the company’s website.
RMP: Power restored for many; some still without power

CASPER, Wyo. — After roughly 2,000 people reported power outages throughout Casper on Sunday morning, electricity has been restored for the vast majority, Rocky Mountain Power reports. However, a small number of residents are still without electricity and could remain without electricity until the evening. For many of the...
Snowy Saturday Followed By Windy Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Snow showers came from the north Saturday missing northwest Wyoming and impacted the central region and southeast more than yesterdays forecast. Snowfall was not very significant as were the changes to snow shower locations as forecasted. The shift was more southerly with a wide swath of snow from Riverton to Casper and another line of showers that swept from Medicine Bow to the Laramie Mountains southeastward to Cheyenne. The weather reporting day ended before much of the snowfall totals could be taken. Riverton is the lone reporting site with 1.4 inches. More will be gathered by tomorrow. This verifies in at least one location the amount range from 1-2″ inches forecasted for central Wyoming. Out east plus to minus 1 inch or less is what we are expecting.
2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th

"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
PHOTOS: Black Friday Yields Two Major Wrecks Within 10 Minutes of Each Other in Casper

At least, it was for several drivers on Friday afternoon, as two major wrecks took place within 10 minutes of each other, as well as within a few miles of each other. The first was what appeared to be a two car wreck on Interstate 25 North. Like the semi truck before it, this wreck happened right in the middle of the construction currently taking place. It's unknown if there were any injuries, but K2 Radio News was able to grab some photos and video footage of the wreck on I-25.
Casper Police Searching for Missing 52-Year-Old Casper Man

The Casper Police Department announced that they are searching for a missing 52-year-old man named Jay R. Burris. That's according to a post from the CPD, who wrote that they were "actively investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Jay R. Burris of Casper, Wyoming." The Department wrote that Burris has been...
