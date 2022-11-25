Read full article on original website
Enter Your Child In The 2022 Casper ‘Christmas Kids’ Photo Contest
Townsquare Media and Pathfinder Federal Credit Union want to bring a little extra cheer to one of you this season. We’re giving you the chance to win $500. All you have to do is enter a photo of your Christmas kid - adorable, funny, messy- we want to see 'em all!
Cold Night, Warm Hearts. Casper Christmas Parade PHOTOS
Snow was coming down! But that didn't stop Casper from lining the sidewalks for the 25th annual Christmas Parade.
Kick off the Holiday Season in Downtown Casper at the Christmas Parade
One of the city's most beloved holiday traditions is happening today, November 26, in Downtown Casper. Coinciding with small business Saturday, the Christmas parade and tree lighting at David Street Station are a sight to behold. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present & Future” and begins...
City Of Casper: Stop Thanksgiving Feast Grease From Clogging Pipes
A hearty Thanksgiving dinner may temporarily (we hope) clog your arteries, but don't let the grease from cooking it clog your and your city's wastewater pipes. The City of Casper on Wednesday offered these handy household hints for what to do cleaning up after dinner. "Grease and fat from turkey,...
oilcity.news
Local shoppers turn out for Small Business Saturday, Black Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Shops throughout Casper were bustling with activity today and Friday as local shoppers took advantage of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. For many local businesses, the surge in customers is a sign that COVID-19 is getting ever further away in the rearview mirror. Among...
Reindeer Radio Returns To Casper on 101.9 FM for 24/7 Christmas Music
November 25th, 2022 marks the defrosting of all your favorite Christmas classics and jingle jams. Tune in 24/7 on 101.9 FM. From Mariah Carry to Elvis Presley, there's something to make every caroler's heart sing. Casper Reindeer Radio is back for another season of Christmas cheer. You will be able...
Casper Woman Selling ‘Totally Not Cursed Engagement Ring’ on Casper Classifieds
In a bit of good news, we've learned that the engagement ring has been SOLD!!. We've all been there. We've all gotten out of a relationship that wasn't exactly "healthy" for us. It takes some people longer than others to realize it but eventually we all realize our worth, drop the scrub, and more on.
cowboystatedaily.com
Couple Overhauls Drab, Awful Interior Of Iconic Onion-Shaped Bank Building In Casper
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since 1964, the modern dome-shaped building has been a central feature in downtown Casper. Built to house Western National Bank, the building’s unique interior has over the years been covered by traditional flooring, ceiling work and decor. That is, until...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Hidden Casper: A tour beneath Casper’s midcentury landmark bank building
CASPER, Wyo. — The former Wyoming National Bank building in central Casper has been a distinctive landmark since it first opened in 1964. Designed by acclaimed modernist architect Charles Deaton, the building added a space-age excitement to the banking and business community at the time. The Wyoming National Bank...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/21/22–11/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
oilcity.news
RMP: Roughly 2,000 customers without power early Sunday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — More than 2,000 customers are without power on Sunday morning. According to Rocky Mountain Power, the outage was first reported at 6:53 a.m. and affects 2,095 customers in central Casper in the 82601 and 82604 ZIP codes. The cause of the outage is under investigation, according to the company’s website.
David Street Stations Offers Preview of ‘The Den At David Street Station,’ Opening Saturday
The David Street Station is gearing up for a big weekend - nay- a big season full of Christmas cheer. beginning on Saturday, November 25. On Saturday, the David Street Station will be hosting its annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting, but it will also unveil its newest innovation - 'The Den at David Street Station.'
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
oilcity.news
RMP: Power restored for many; some still without power
CASPER, Wyo. — After roughly 2,000 people reported power outages throughout Casper on Sunday morning, electricity has been restored for the vast majority, Rocky Mountain Power reports. However, a small number of residents are still without electricity and could remain without electricity until the evening. For many of the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snowy Saturday Followed By Windy Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Snow showers came from the north Saturday missing northwest Wyoming and impacted the central region and southeast more than yesterdays forecast. Snowfall was not very significant as were the changes to snow shower locations as forecasted. The shift was more southerly with a wide swath of snow from Riverton to Casper and another line of showers that swept from Medicine Bow to the Laramie Mountains southeastward to Cheyenne. The weather reporting day ended before much of the snowfall totals could be taken. Riverton is the lone reporting site with 1.4 inches. More will be gathered by tomorrow. This verifies in at least one location the amount range from 1-2″ inches forecasted for central Wyoming. Out east plus to minus 1 inch or less is what we are expecting.
2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th
"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
PHOTOS: 2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go. That is, as long as everywhere you go consists of various parts of Downtown Casper and Conwell Park, across the street from Banner Wyoming Medical Center. That's because Conwell Park is home to a cacophony of Christmas lights as...
PHOTOS: Black Friday Yields Two Major Wrecks Within 10 Minutes of Each Other in Casper
At least, it was for several drivers on Friday afternoon, as two major wrecks took place within 10 minutes of each other, as well as within a few miles of each other. The first was what appeared to be a two car wreck on Interstate 25 North. Like the semi truck before it, this wreck happened right in the middle of the construction currently taking place. It's unknown if there were any injuries, but K2 Radio News was able to grab some photos and video footage of the wreck on I-25.
Casper Police Searching for Missing 52-Year-Old Casper Man
The Casper Police Department announced that they are searching for a missing 52-year-old man named Jay R. Burris. That's according to a post from the CPD, who wrote that they were "actively investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Jay R. Burris of Casper, Wyoming." The Department wrote that Burris has been...
