Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What shingles blisters look like and how to treat them
Shingles causes a painful, itchy, and blistering rash. The blisters fill with fluid but will eventually crust over and disappear during the course of the infection. Treatment includes antivirals to help lessen the severity, along with oatmeal baths and calamine lotion to ease discomfort. Shingles is a viral infection caused...
Medical News Today
Does cholesterol matter? Here's what the research says
Cholesterol levels in the blood matter, as high cholesterol levels can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Foods that contain cholesterol may not have a significant effect on blood cholesterol in most people. However, saturated fats and trans fats may negatively affect cholesterol levels. This article looks at cholesterol and...
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?
Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
MedicalXpress
Blood group can predict risk of contracting viral disease
The risk of being infected by parvovirus is elevated in those people who have blood group Rh(D), according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by researchers from Karolinska Institutetin Sweden in collaboration with Octapharma. Fifth disease is a viral disease caused by parvovirus. Most often, school-age...
cohaitungchi.com
The Health Benefits of Witch Hazel
Witch hazel is a pure treatment made out of a plant referred to as Hamamelis virginiana. Native People used it to assuage pores and skin issues. It's one of many few vegetation the Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized as an ingredient for over-the-counter medicines. Witch hazel makes use...
Greatist
Sweet or Sour: Does Lemon Juice Go Bad?
Fresh lemon juice can last up to 4 days in the refrigerator while commercial lemon juice can last up to 12 months. Proper storage methods can keep your lemon juice fresh for longer. Lemon juice is versatile AF. Not only it loaded with nutrients, lemon juice also has beauty benefits...
Medical News Today
6 exercises for arthritis in the lower back to relieve pain
People with lower back arthritis often find relief with exercises that stretch and strengthen the muscles around the joints, such as side stretches and knee rolls. These exercises may help reduce pain, improve range of motion, and increase back stability. Arthritis in the lower back can cause significant pain and...
Medical News Today
Signs of high cholesterol on the face
While rare, high cholesterol levels may present as yellowish patches or bumps on the mid-upper and lower eyelids just under the skin. A doctor may recommend minimally-invasive surgery, medication, or lifestyle modifications to treat the underlying cause. A person can also use lasers and other cosmetic treatments to minimize these...
Medical News Today
2 antioxidants found in dark leafy greens, tea linked to slower memory decline
Are a class of antioxidant compounds found in tea, red wine, broccoli, beans, tomatoes, and leeks that possess anti-inflammatory properties. Evidence, predominantly from animal studies, suggests that a higher intake of flavonols may protect against Alzheimer’s and dementia. A recent longitudinal study found that higher dietary intake of flavonols...
Medical News Today
Obesity: Is having overweight bad for a child's brain?
Childhood obesity is a growing healthcare challenge, and according to the CDC, one in five American children is obese. Now, researchers have conducted the largest long-term study of brain development and child health in the United States, where they found that higher weight and body mass index (BMI) are associated with negative brain changes.
Medical News Today
Feeling tired in the morning? 4 factors are key to alertness levels
Individuals tend to experience different levels of alertness from one day to another, while also differing from other individuals in their average daily alertness levels. A recent longitudinal study suggests that the prior night’s sleep profile, physical activity during the previous day, and the nutritional composition of breakfast were linked to the daily variation in a person’s morning alertness levels.
Medical News Today
Can smoking cause stomach pain? Digestive issues and more
Smoking can produce multiple negative effects on the stomach and other organs of the digestive tract, leading to pain and discomfort in the abdomen. The harm from smoking may contribute to conditions such as ulcers and Crohn’s disease. It can also increase the risk of cancer in several digestive tract organs.
Greatist
How to Complete the Three Stages of the Stress Response Cycle
The stress response cycle is your body’s natural response to stress. It’s broken into three stages: alarm, resistance, and exhaustion. Learning how to work through each stage can help you alleviate stress. Stress is the physical and mental response to an external trigger. When this happens, your body...
Healthline
What are the Stages of Eczema?
Eczema (atopic dermatitis) is a common type of skin condition that’s primarily known for itchy, dry skin. It’s classified into three stages. Eczema can also cause discolored skin rashes. These can be red, brown, or purple, depending on your skin tone. Globally, at least 1% to 3% of...
MedicalXpress
Study explores how emotions elicited by chewing gum affect cortical activity
Some neuroscience studies suggest that distinct human emotional states are associated with greater activity in different regions of the brain. For instance, while some parts of the brain have been associated with all emotional responses, the hypothalamus has often been linked to sexual responses and feelings of intimacy, the hippocampus to the retrieval of emotion-eliciting memories, and the amygdala to fear and anger.
Healthline
A Complete Guide to Treating Keratosis Pilaris
Keratosis pilaris, a common skin condition, does not usually require treatment. Still, you can improve your skin’s appearance with certain medicated creams, at-home management, or laser treatment. Keratosis pilaris (also known as “chicken skin”) is a harmless skin condition that primarily affects children and teens. It occurs when keratin,...
Medical News Today
Stretches and exercises to relieve SI joint pain
The sacroiliac (SI) joint connects the spine to the pelvis. People who have injured this joint may experience pain in the lower back, buttocks, and down the back of the thigh. Simple stretches and exercises may ease the pain and help people move around more comfortably. Injury to the SI...
Greatist
Glycine for Sleep: Can It Help?
Often overlooked and probs underrated, a little amino acid called glycine is finally getting some credit for boosting bedtime. Finding sleep aids is easy — they flood supplement aisles and pop up left and right on our social feeds. If you’re into more of a natural alternative, want to skip out on drowsiness that melatonin may bring, or simply don’t have a taste for sleepy tea, you may want to learn more about glycine.
Medical News Today
Heart disease: Could your salt-shaking habits predict your risk?
A new study finds a link between how often you add salt to your food and cardiovascular health. The study suggests that tracking how regularly a person tips the salt shaker is a better indicator of overall salt consumption than other research methodologies. People who were least likely to add...
Medical News Today
Can you be healthy with high cholesterol?
High cholesterol levels can be a risk factor for heart disease and stroke. While high levels of HDL cholesterol can be protective for heart health, high levels of LDL cholesterol can be harmful. The body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly, but high cholesterol levels can be...
Comments / 0