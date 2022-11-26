Argentina vs Mexico live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Argentina’s World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread as they face Mexico in their second encounter at the 2022 World Cup in Group C.

Lionel Messi and co were on the wrong end of one of the all-time World Cup shocks when they slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico had veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to thank after he saved Robert Lewandowski ’s penalty in a 0-0 draw versus Poland .

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a penalty and one of the tournament favourites looked to be cruising before Saudi’s stirring second-half comeback, while Mexico are still looking for their first goal after failing to find a way through Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

This match is the second of the day in Group C; Saudi Arabia take on Poland at 1pm (GMT) earlier on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Argentina vs Mexico is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Saturday 26 November.

The game will take place at the Lusail Stadium, which will host the final on 18 December.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

Argentina XI : E Martinez, Montiel, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Rodriguez, Di Maria, Messi, Mac Allister, L Martinez.

Mexico XI: Ochoa, Montes, Araujo, Moreno, Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Chavez, Gallardo, Lozano, Vega.

Odds

Argentina - 11/20

Mexico - 11/2

Draw - 3/1

Prediction

Tricky one to call this. Surely Argentina can’t be as bad as they were against Saudi Arabia in what is effectively a must-win encounter. Yet Mexico also need a result. Big game for the group - but Argentina’s quality should make the difference. Time to step up, Mr Messi. Argentina 2-1 Mexico