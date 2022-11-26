Argentina vs Mexico confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Argentina need a win against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday night as they look to recover from a chastening opening defeat.

Lionel Messi and co were clear favourites against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but capitulated in the second-half, losing 2-1 in one of the all-time World Cup shocks .

Mexico, meanwhile, drew 0-0 against Poland in their first game in Group C and have veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to thank for that after he saved Robert Lewandowski’s penalty.

This match is the second of the day in Group C; Saudi Arabia take on Poland at 1pm (GMT) earlier on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Argentina vs Mexico is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Saturday 26 November.

The game will take place at the Lusail Stadium, which will host the final on 18 December.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

Argentina XI : E Martinez, Montiel, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Rodriguez, Di Maria, Messi, Mac Allister, L Martinez.

Mexico XI: Ochoa, Montes, Araujo, Moreno, Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Chavez, Gallardo, Lozano, Vega.

Odds

Argentina - 11/20

Mexico - 11/2

Draw - 3/1

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Tricky one to call this. Surely Argentina can’t be as bad as they were against Saudi Arabia in what is effectively a must-win encounter. Yet Mexico also need a result. Big game for the group - but Argentina’s quality should make the difference. Time to step up, Mr Messi. Argentina 2-1 Mexico