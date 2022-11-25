For a cheekily suave album from a band named Office Culture, Big Time Things is pretty down-to-earth. Where 2019’s A Life of Crime was a collection of vignettes from the graffitied alleys and grimy back rooms of a hard-knock city, the Brooklyn quartet’s latest finds poetry in the benign challenges of normal adulthood. Over sophistipop arrangements peppered with strings and horns, singer-songwriter (and occasional Pitchfork contributor) Winston Cook-Wilson tells stories so acutely ruffled that they take on an ironic liminality. Though the band can sometimes come across a bit disgruntled, the album takes on a flippant, carefree attitude. It would make a charming soundtrack for a rundown lounge with velvet walls and stiff pours.

3 DAYS AGO