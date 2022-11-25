Read full article on original website
Cartoonists honor ‘Peanuts’ creator in Saturday funny pages
NEW YORK (AP) — Cartoonists across the nation are celebrating the 100th birthday of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz as only they can — with cartoons. More than 75 syndicated cartoonists have tucked tributes, Easter eggs and references to “Peanuts” in Saturday’s funny papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company.
From Rosie the Riveter to TikTok Star: Meet the Internet's Most Extraordinary Grandma
Ross Smith and his Granny are not like any grandma-grandson duo you've ever met–they're TikTok famous!. The two have garnered over 23.3 million followers on TikTok, 3.31 million subscribers on Snapchat, and 2.8 million fans on Instagram. But that's not what sets them apart from the rest of the...
Big Time Things
For a cheekily suave album from a band named Office Culture, Big Time Things is pretty down-to-earth. Where 2019’s A Life of Crime was a collection of vignettes from the graffitied alleys and grimy back rooms of a hard-knock city, the Brooklyn quartet’s latest finds poetry in the benign challenges of normal adulthood. Over sophistipop arrangements peppered with strings and horns, singer-songwriter (and occasional Pitchfork contributor) Winston Cook-Wilson tells stories so acutely ruffled that they take on an ironic liminality. Though the band can sometimes come across a bit disgruntled, the album takes on a flippant, carefree attitude. It would make a charming soundtrack for a rundown lounge with velvet walls and stiff pours.
