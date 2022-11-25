Deutsche Bank’s stock (NYSE: DB) has lost 15% YTD, as compared to the 16% decline in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, it is currently trading at $11 per share, which is 16% below its fair value of $13 – Trefis’ estimate for Deutsche Bank’s valuation. The bank surpassed the consensus estimates in the recently released third quarter, with net revenues increasing 15% y-o-y to €6.92 billion. However, it translated into $6.97 billion – down 2% y-o-y, due to the negative impact of foreign exchange movements (Note – Deutsche Bank originally reports in € (Euros), the same has been converted to USD for ease of comparison). The investment bank division reported a drop of 9% y-o-y in dollar terms due to a significant decrease in investment banking income, partially offsetting the growth in sales & trading business. Further, the private bank and asset management segments also suffered in the quarter. On the flip side, corporate bank revenues increased by 7%, primarily driven by the corporate treasury services unit. Overall, the bank’s adjusted net income (GAAP) increased from $361 million to $1.22 billion, mainly due to lower noninterest expenses as a % of revenues.

17 HOURS AGO