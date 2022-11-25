Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Should Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/2015. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over...
NASDAQ
Should WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/16/2006. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $1.11 billion,...
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Is iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 12/01/2016, the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
NASDAQ
Should Vanguard S&P MidCap 400 ETF (IVOO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 09/09/2010, the Vanguard S&P MidCap 400 ETF (IVOO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $1.46 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
What To Expect From Deutsche Bank Stock?
Deutsche Bank’s stock (NYSE: DB) has lost 15% YTD, as compared to the 16% decline in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, it is currently trading at $11 per share, which is 16% below its fair value of $13 – Trefis’ estimate for Deutsche Bank’s valuation. The bank surpassed the consensus estimates in the recently released third quarter, with net revenues increasing 15% y-o-y to €6.92 billion. However, it translated into $6.97 billion – down 2% y-o-y, due to the negative impact of foreign exchange movements (Note – Deutsche Bank originally reports in € (Euros), the same has been converted to USD for ease of comparison). The investment bank division reported a drop of 9% y-o-y in dollar terms due to a significant decrease in investment banking income, partially offsetting the growth in sales & trading business. Further, the private bank and asset management segments also suffered in the quarter. On the flip side, corporate bank revenues increased by 7%, primarily driven by the corporate treasury services unit. Overall, the bank’s adjusted net income (GAAP) increased from $361 million to $1.22 billion, mainly due to lower noninterest expenses as a % of revenues.
NASDAQ
BofA CEO sees two-year housing slowdown as U.S. rates rise
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N chief executive officer Brian Moynihan said activity in the U.S. housing market will probably slow for two years as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, according to an interview Tuesday on CNN. "This is the toughest thing, because you have to...
NASDAQ
Understanding Tax Loss Harvesting with ETFs
As investors begin to plan and assess year-end tax strategies, it’s important to understand the structure of ETFs and the implications for your tax bill. Tax loss harvesting is a strategy used by investors to minimize their annual tax liability. The basic idea is to sell investments that have lost value to offset capital gains from other investments. Let's say you own a stock that has decreased in value by $10,000 since you purchased it. You can sell the stock and use the $10,000 loss to offset any capital gains you may have realized during the year.
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Mostly Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, boosted by Chinese property companies after the securities regulator in China lifted the ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday. Meanwhile, the...
NASDAQ
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) made its debut on 11/01/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded...
NASDAQ
Japanese Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying just above the 28,000 mark, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with the losers led by exporters and technology stocks on supply chain concerns amid growing unrest in China due to widespread protests against the government's zero-Covid policy that led to lockdowns in several cities.
NASDAQ
XLE, EMGD: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 9,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil is up about 1.3%, and Chevron is higher by about 1.8%.
NASDAQ
Should ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/07/2009. The fund is sponsored by Alps. It has amassed assets over $328.54 million, making it one...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) was launched on 01/26/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based...
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 609,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 163,000. Shares of SUSL were down about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
NASDAQ
Losing Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping almost 8 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1m615-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
NASDAQ
Should You Go Bottom Fishing Big Tech ETFs Following Soros?
U.S. tech stocks have been hitting rough weather this year as surging inflation has been weighing on their lofty valuations caused by massive policy easing since the COVID-19 outbreak. Although tech stocks tried to recoup losses several times, investors remained cautious about betting big on growth stocks. Hence, shares of high-growth technology companies remain in a tight spot.
Comments / 0