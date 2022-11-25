ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. The display is part of the 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event at the garden. Along with the lights,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Before I was old enough to begin school

This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
BRANSON, MO
ksgf.com

Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Area woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne

A Boone County woman was seriously injured Monday morning after her vehicle became airborne in southern Missouri. Fifty-five-year-old Sheila Bradshaw of Omaha was transported by ambulance from the scene in Taney County to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradshaw was traveling on Missouri Highway...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE.   Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It

Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
PURDY, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
rockmnation.com

Sooner or later the average fan will ask the question: What is the point?

Directly after Missouri’s win against Arkansas, you couldn’t help but feel some sense of optimism for the future of the program. The highly maligned offense we’ve seen all season put up their highest point total in SEC play and it felt like something sustainable may had finally been figured out on that side of the ball. They had just beaten a rival and gotten to a bowl game in a season where you couldn’t help but feel like they had left a lot of meat on the bone, so to speak.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Evan Crosby

Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

