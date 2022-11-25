Read full article on original website
Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
KYTV
Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. The display is part of the 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event at the garden. Along with the lights,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
At first, I thought it was a mistake”; The story behind a $700 Thanksgiving dinner tip at a Springfield restaurant
Working on a holiday can be stressful. The same goes for Denny’s waitress Danielle Lucas. “We get more customers than usual, and things just get crazy from taking all the orders to making sure that food’s coming out on time and correctly, and then busing our own tables so it can get pretty chaotic,” Lucas said. […]
ksgf.com
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
KYTV
Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division. After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for...
KTLO
Area woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne
A Boone County woman was seriously injured Monday morning after her vehicle became airborne in southern Missouri. Fifty-five-year-old Sheila Bradshaw of Omaha was transported by ambulance from the scene in Taney County to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradshaw was traveling on Missouri Highway...
hulalandblog.com
The Birthplace of Route 66 in Springfield MO: Classic Cars, a Muffler Man & a Hotel Where Elvis Stayed
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. Springfield, Missouri (not to be...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
This Missouri city named among best to buy a US lake house, study says
Lake lovers, look no further than one city in the Missouri Ozarks.
Springfield City Council discusses potential coffee shop on Sunshine
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Tonight, the city council talked about the controversial project at the intersection of Sunshine and Jefferson. It was the council’s fourth time looking at this building since March. The future is still unclear for the vacant property after the city council did not pass or reject the coffee shop plan. But instead, members […]
Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE. Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
KYTV
Christmas tree farms in the Ozarks feeling the brunt end of inflation and drought
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Tis the season to get your Christmas tree. Tree farms around the Ozarks have been gearing up all year for these next few weeks, on top of taking a hit by harsh inflation and extreme drought conditions over the summer. Karen and Don Nelson have owned Delaware...
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It
Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
There’s a Reason Why This Missouri Place Costs 5 Million Bucks
On the surface, I predict that many will question how this Missouri place could possibly be worth 5 million bucks. I know and I have the pics that will help explain why it's likely worth it and maybe even more. I found this interesting property in Ridgedale, Missouri on Realtor....
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
rockmnation.com
Sooner or later the average fan will ask the question: What is the point?
Directly after Missouri’s win against Arkansas, you couldn’t help but feel some sense of optimism for the future of the program. The highly maligned offense we’ve seen all season put up their highest point total in SEC play and it felt like something sustainable may had finally been figured out on that side of the ball. They had just beaten a rival and gotten to a bowl game in a season where you couldn’t help but feel like they had left a lot of meat on the bone, so to speak.
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?
Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
Springfield police arrest man facing more than 20 charges for multiple incidents
The Springfield Police Department has arrested a man facing charges with multiple incidents, including a theft at an event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds earlier this month.
