2-year-old in critical condition after family indicated boy shot inside Park Forest home, police say

A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Friday in Park Forest.

Family members brought the child to a local hospital around 11:15 a.m. with a gunshot to his abdomen, according to police.

The boy was immediately airlifted to Comer's Children's Hospital to undergo surgery and is in critical condition.

The family member who brought the child to the hospital indicated the boy was shot inside a resident in the 300-block of Forest Boulevard, according to police.

Police later returned to where the family said the shot was fired, which was allegedly at a home at the Pangea Park Townhomes.

Crime scene tape blocked off portions of the complex for hours, leaving neighbors grappling with this developing mystery.

"I'm praying for the child. I don't know, it's just horrible! It's just something that you don't want to talk about," said a neighbor, who is too frightened to show her face. "It makes me nervous. It made me very nervous."

It was a seemingly silent shot.

"That was the strange part. I heard nothing. Nothing at all. I don't think anyone did," the neighbor added. "They all play together, and it's just sad because we would watch him playing and just to hear something like that this morning. It just does something to you as a grandparent and parent."

At this point, police said it is not known if the child was shot accidentally or intentionally, or where exactly it occurred.

Park Forest police officers and detectives are investigating with the assistance of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

""I pray for the mother and the other family members, and I pray that that child pulls through. I really do," the niehgbor said.

ABC7 has learned that the boy did undergo surgery at the hospital.

No other information was provided at this time.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the Park Forest Police Investigations Division at 708-748-1309.

"The men and women of PFPD pray for the recovery of this child," Park Forest police officials said.