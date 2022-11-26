ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

2-year-old in critical condition after family indicated boy shot inside Park Forest home, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0jNlMWJU00 A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Friday in Park Forest.

Family members brought the child to a local hospital around 11:15 a.m. with a gunshot to his abdomen, according to police.

The boy was immediately airlifted to Comer's Children's Hospital to undergo surgery and is in critical condition.

The family member who brought the child to the hospital indicated the boy was shot inside a resident in the 300-block of Forest Boulevard, according to police.

Police later returned to where the family said the shot was fired, which was allegedly at a home at the Pangea Park Townhomes.

Crime scene tape blocked off portions of the complex for hours, leaving neighbors grappling with this developing mystery.

"I'm praying for the child. I don't know, it's just horrible! It's just something that you don't want to talk about," said a neighbor, who is too frightened to show her face. "It makes me nervous. It made me very nervous."

It was a seemingly silent shot.

"That was the strange part. I heard nothing. Nothing at all. I don't think anyone did," the neighbor added. "They all play together, and it's just sad because we would watch him playing and just to hear something like that this morning. It just does something to you as a grandparent and parent."

At this point, police said it is not known if the child was shot accidentally or intentionally, or where exactly it occurred.

Park Forest police officers and detectives are investigating with the assistance of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

""I pray for the mother and the other family members, and I pray that that child pulls through. I really do," the niehgbor said.

ABC7 has learned that the boy did undergo surgery at the hospital.

No other information was provided at this time.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the Park Forest Police Investigations Division at 708-748-1309.

"The men and women of PFPD pray for the recovery of this child," Park Forest police officials said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
regionnewssource.org

Police Have Numerous People In Custody After Separate Shots Fired

Merrillville Police Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the Turkey Creek subdivision, earlier Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, police officers quickly canvassed the area to check for casualties, according to police. No casualties were located, however some property was damaged as a result of the gunfire. This is...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

North Side home invader beat victim with metal baton — until the victim stabbed him, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with beating a complete stranger with a metal baton during a Thanksgiving night home invasion on the North Side. Al’Aswan McKay, 33, remained hospitalized with stab wounds inflicted by the victim as prosecutor Michael Magnowski laid out the allegations against him during a bail hearing on Saturday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Two teens, 13 and 16, shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in car by an unknown individual on foot on the South Side Saturday evening. According to police reports, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were sitting in a car parked on street at the 11300 block of South May Street around 5:50 p.m. when an unknown person approached them […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year

Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
115K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy